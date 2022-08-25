ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Gets Cozy In a Black Sweat Set From Vanessa Bryant’s Mamba & Mambacita Sport Foundation and Matching Nikes

By Amina Ayoud
 5 days ago
Ciara repped merchandise from the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation backed by Vanessa Bryant on her Instagram story yesterday.

The video that followed the image saw the “One, Two, Step” songstress showing off the jewelry that Bryant sent her with quotes embossed on the golden pendants attached to it from the late and great Kobe Bryant. The sweat set was created in honor of Kobe’s birthday while the pendant necklaces, made in partnership with Zoe Chicco, are meant to celebrate Gianna and her father’s spirit.

The athleisure consisted of a long sleeve crew neck sweater in black with the Bryant-owned charity name on it in shiny black font. The set also came with black oversized sweats which Ciara wore with layered gold necklaces, bracelets, and a ring. The LITA by Ciara owner wore aviator sunglasses with blacked out lenses and styled her wild blond and brown curls down and parted in the middle, serving casual glamor.

Adding to the all-black ensemble, Ciara wore black and white Nikes in a chunky athletic style with white rubber soles and white laces made of a textured and shiny fabric. The sneaker meets the standard with an aerodynamic shape and curvature with a flexible fit made to last against countless hours at the gym.

The singer’s shoe wardrobe often features daring, strappy styles, like the ones she wore on the carpet, with tall heels from well-known brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while enjoying her days off.

PHOTOS: See Ciara’s sleek style evolution.

