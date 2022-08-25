Read full article on original website
Chillicothe Softball Beats Kirksville 10-4 On Monday Night
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball team took down Kirksville 10-4 on Monday night in a rematch of the 2021 District Tournament Final. Kinlei Boley got the win for the Hornets on the mound pitching a complete game. Boley tallied 7 strikeouts and only gave up 1 walk as she picked up her third win on the young season. She improved her record on the bump to 3-1.
26th Hornet Invitational Set For September 6th
The 26th Annual Hornet Invitational will be at Simpson Park on next Tuesday, September 6th. This event will host some of the best runners in the state and is hosted by Chillicothe High School and Middle School. Simpson Park will be closed for all motor vehicles from 1 pm to...
Chip & Seal Contract Awarded
The Chip & Seal contract totaling $279,936 was awarded to Vance Brothers. The Chillicothe City Council accepted the bid of nearly $397,000, which was higher than expected. The council also approved a change order trimming the list of streets. The list includes:. Walnut from Jackson to Webster. Fairway from Fair...
New Storm Siren Installed For Downtown
The storm siren atop Chillicothe City Hall has been replaced with a new siren about a block away. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter says the new siren is located by the New veterans building. That siren was put online Monday. Reeter says the new siren is a voice command siren...
Two Injured In Crash Near Altamont
A three-vehicle crash near Altamont Monday morning left two drivers with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 63-year-old Marc R Stuva of Holden and 50-year-old William E Loucks of Gallatin were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of Moderate Injuries following the crash at about 11:20 am, on Missouri Highway 6 at 180th. According to the report, Stuva was westbound and making a left turn onto Highway 6, when he was struck from behind by a westbound semi, driven by 28-year-old Garrett A Thompson of Trenton. The Stuva vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck the Loucks vehicle. Thompson was not injured.
Highway Patrol Arrest
A Chillicothe man was arrested in Buchanan County Monday. State Troopers arrested 31-year-old Ronald J Greener at about 8:40 pm, for alleged speeding and driving while revoked. He was taken to the Buchanan County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One-hundred-fifty-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 06:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of McCormick St., of property damage. There was an attempted theft of catalytic converters on a single vehicle. The catalytic converter was damaged but was not stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Demolition Bid Approved For City Property
The demolition of a house owned by the City of Chillicothe was awarded to Perkins Dozing. The house at 1109 Broadway was deeded to the city and is scheduled to be demolished. Perkins Dozing had the low bid of $7,200, including asbestos abatement.
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings into jail are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Friday afternoon, Chillicothe Police booked 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman into the Randolph County Jail for alleged probation violation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child – involving drugs. Bond is set at $20,000 – Cash Only.
Chillicothe Officer Arrested On Alleged Domestic Assault Charge
An officer at the Chillicothe Police Department was one of the people arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol last Friday. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton was arrested at about 10:20 pm for alleged domestic assault – 3rd degree. Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says when they received the complaint, they requested...
