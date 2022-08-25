Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMTW
Maine storm leaves hundreds of subsidized apartments without power
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people in Portland's Franklin Towers have been without power since strong storms rolled through the area on Friday. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment building with 200 subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people living in its 200 subsidized apartments. The Towers is controlled by the Portland Housing Authority.
WPFO
South Portland offers rebates to families with low-to-moderate income for going green
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- There is chance for some South Portland residents to earn some green for going green. The city says it's incentivizing citizens with low-to-moderate income to reduce gas emissions. Households with a total income of under the median income of $111,700 qualify. Each family can get up...
WPFO
'It's inhumane:' Elderly, disabled tenants at Franklin Towers left without power for days
PORTLAND (WMGE)-- The power is still out at Franklin Towers in Portland following Friday night's storm. A fix isn't likely to happen for another week or two. The outage starts on the 7th floor and goes all the way up to the 16th floor at the very top, but just inside the apartment units.
Tito's airflights 300 stray pets from Puerto Rico to find 'furever' homes on the mainland
Austin-based business Tito's Handmade Vodka took to the skies to airflight 300 homeless pets from Puerto Rico to New York and Maine on two "Freedom Flights" missions this Saturday.The brand's Vodka for Dog People program teamed up with a coalition of animal welfare groups to bring 165 dogs and 135 cats from Puerto Rico's overwhelmed animal shelters to families and shelters on the mainland. Dogs and cats were brought from two cargo planes to Portland, Maine and Whitefield, New York. (Alexandra Lloyd)Remember when Tito's celebrated its 25th anniversary by inviting all dogs with the "Tito" namesake (and even those without it)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Thousands gather for 'Pet Rock in the Park' in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It was a pet party in Portland on Sunday. Thousands of people and their pets gathered at Deering Oaks Park to spend time together and raise money for the Animal Cancer Foundation. Portland Radio Group hosted "Pet Rock in the Park" Sunday. Organizers say the event gives...
WMTW
Maine's Grammy Rose shelter rescues dogs, becomes permanent home
ACTON, Maine — What does a woman named Grammy Rose, ice cream, mini golf and rescuing dogs from kill shelters all have in common?. The answer is in the town of Acton. "Our mission is to rescue as many dogs from kill shelters as we can," said Cindy Norwood, the dog rescue manager at Grammy Rose.
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WPFO
Former Maine radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
(BDN) -- A Hancock County woman who worked at Portland radio stations for 38 years claims in a lawsuit she was fired illegally after she refused to return to working in the stations’ office during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randi Kirshbaum, 68, of Southwest Harbor sought...
Homeless Living in Campers Because Tents are No Longer Allowed in Portland
According to WGME Channel 13, people who are without homes are now living in campers in Portland. There are so few apartments available that campers are what is being used. Why campers? Well, tent's are no longer allowed. According to the article, a couple of reasons why they are living...
WPFO
Police officers remind drivers to be caution as Maine students head back to school
Summer break is ending as many Maine schools are starting up this week. Police departments are using this as a good time to remind everyone the rules of the road with more kids out and about. Students in Falmouth, Scarborough, Lewiston, and elsewhere are heading back to school on Wednesday.
wgan.com
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Terrifying Video of Restaurant on Peaks Island Hammered by Friday’s Storm
This storm, this crazy thunderstorm, attacked Peaks Island with a vengeance. The restaurant Jone's Landing thought they were prepared. And for a normal thunderstorm, they were. But this was no normal thunderstorm. Molly Ritzo noted on Facebook that they had fed lunch to 100 people on the deck at Jones Landing. Sure it was overcast, but it was a nice day. They knew a storm was coming in the afternoon - so they got ready. They closed the Milly's Skillet food truck early. They got the deck buttoned up. Molly even went for a swim.
This Incredible House For Sale in Augusta, Maine Has 6 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Home Gym & Massive Garage
Looking for a place with a little more space? Hey that rhymed! Anyway, you have to check out this hidden gem of a home tucked away in Augusta. This sprawling crib sits off the beaten path on Allenwood Park Road on a nearly 5 acre lot. Depending on how you arrange the rooms, you can have up to 6 bedrooms and 3.65 baths.
WPFO
Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough
SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
WMTW
Maine man killed in Saco crash
SACO, Maine — A Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscentermaine.com
Maine schools struggling to hire dozens of ed techs, bus drivers before school begins
South Portland Schools' superintendent said the district needs 10 to 15 more ed techs. In Lewiston, the district is looking to find more than 100.
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say
A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October
For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
'Substantial' need for ed techs, bus drivers as Maine schools struggle to hire before school starts
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — School districts across Maine are entering the 2022-2023 academic year without dozens of critical staff due to vacancies they cannot fill. Two of the most integral positions that districts are struggling to hire for are educational technicians and bus drivers. "I think it's safe to...
Comments / 2