How much rain fell around New Mexico? Preliminary totals for the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rains hit some parts of New Mexico this week. Recently, residents in Silver City, Ruidoso, and a handful of other locations have seen floods — visitors at Carlsbad Caverns even had to shelter in place due to rain.
So where have the summer monsoons dropped the most rain? Here are some of the totals from August 19 to August 25, 2022.
The data comes from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, a non-profit that measures precipitation across the U.S. And while these numbers don’t account for all the rain that’s fallen across the state, they do highlight some of the areas that have seen heavier rains.
Albuquerque/Metro Area
- NW Albuquerque: 0.5 – 0.83 inches
- East Albuquerque: 1.5 inches
- West Albuquerque: 0.6 inches
- SW Albuquerque: 0.86 inches
- Rio Rancho: 0.5 inches
- Tijeras: 1.6 inches
- NE Albuquerque: 0.77 – 1.6 inches
- Cedar Crest: 2.04 inches
- Bernalillo: 0.36 inches
Taos County
- Taos: 0.54 – 2.84 inches
Quay County
- McAlister: 4.38 inches
- Tucumcari: 2.36 inches
Chaves County
- Roswell: 1.59 – 5.18 inches
Lincoln County
- Ruidoso: 2.55 – 3.17 inches
- Alto: 1.95 inches
Otero County
- Tularosa: 3.06 – 3.99 inches
- Alamogordo: 1.78 – 3.01 inches
Doña Ana County
- Las Cruces: 0.51 – 2.95 inches
- White Sands: 4.69 – 5.01 inches
- El Paso: 1.48 inches
Hidalgo County
- Steins: 4.76 inches
- Lordsburg: 3.17 inches
Grant County
- Silver City: 2.26 – 3.05 inches
- Gila: 4.92 inches
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 1