Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to being moved down to No. 6 spot in batting order
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has struggled in recent games. And those struggles have forced his manager to move him down the lineup. The Yankees released their lineup on Monday, and it saw the struggling first baseman batting sixth. It’s the first time Rizzo has hit sixth in any lineup since his 2011 […] The post Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to being moved down to No. 6 spot in batting order appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Harrison Bader gets important injury update from Aaron Boone
New York Yankees trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader has yet to feature for the team since they traded for him in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery, who was dealt away in the trade, has been excellent since joining the Cardinals. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Bader’s injury on Tuesday, indicating that the defensive-minded outfielder could be nearing a return to action. Via Marly Rivera of ESPN, Boone revealed that the Yankees have begun ramping up Bader’s activity and could send him out for rehab games before long.
‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before
The Minnesota Twins have ab absolute stud in relief pitcher Jhoan Duran, who’s been lights out for the team so far in his rookie year in Major League Baseball. And during Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at home, Duran showed once again why he’s become one of the best young talents in the big leagues today, even wowing teammate Michael Fulmer to the point where the latter said that he wanted to retire after seeing a ridiculous Duran pitch.
1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
Dodgers hit with brutal Tony Gonsolin injury
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin was scratched from his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins on Monday and was placed on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain, per Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio. The Dodgers, despite their 2022 success, have been hit hard with various injuries. Walker Buehler is already set […] The post Dodgers hit with brutal Tony Gonsolin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels
The New York Yankees are back to another skid after losing back-to-back games to the Oakland A’s, whose payroll is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Bronx Bombers are paying Aaron Judge and their superstar-laden roster this 2022 MLB season. Following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Oakland Sunday night, Judge […] The post Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series
The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ronald Acuna Jr reveals worrying reason for two-game absence for Braves
As the Atlanta Braves try to chase the New York Mets, one of their key players was surprisingly absent for the last two games. Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s star leadoff hitter, has been out for the team’s last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. That is a worrying sign for Atlanta, who sorely missed Acuna’s hitting in those games.
Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani MVP race draws brutally honest take from Yankees’ Michael Kay
The American League MVP race is fascinating this season. On one hand, Aaron Judge is breaking all kinds of home run records for the New York Yankees. He’s already clubbed 50 long balls and we are not even in September yet! But then there is the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is […] The post Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani MVP race draws brutally honest take from Yankees’ Michael Kay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JD Martinez reveals reason for big drop in HR production in 2022
By all means Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter JD Martinez is having a solid 2022 MLB season. After all, he just earned his fifth All-Star nod this year. That being said, it’s hard not to notice the significant drop in his production in terms of home runs. Last season, Martinez had 28 home runs across 148 games played. This season, JD Martinez only has a total of 10 home runs over his first 110 games.
‘Ooh s–t’: Umpire mortified after hot mic catches swear during Padres-Giants game
There are plenty of rules in broadcasting shows on national television. “Do not say any expletives or curse words” is one of them. However, at the heat of the moment, even the best of us make mistakes. MLB umpire Adrian Johnson learned this the hard way, as he was caught on mic blurting out an expletive. This came after an overturned play in the second inning of the game at Oracle Park between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres, fierce division rivals.
Yankees pitching hit with new concern amid Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes injuries
The New York Yankees were able to snap out of their three-game losing skid, as they navigated their way to a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night on the West Coast. However, they also got a bit of an injury scare to their already banged-up pitching rotation with starter Jameson Taillon exiting the game after getting hit with a line drive in his right arm in the bottom of the second inning.
Giants makes intriguing roster decision with Darius Slayton amid trade talks
The New York Giants have been looking to trade Darius Slayton as roster cuts near. Slayton has shown a lot of potential throughout the start of his career with the Giants, but was largely phased out of the offense last season with the additions of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney to the offense.
Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign
The Houston Astros placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL after he was removed from his start on Sunday due to what the team described as calf discomfort. Verlander lasted just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles before his outing came to an early end, and it now seems as if the injury is […] The post Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bob Melvin drops truth bomb on pitching after wasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto’s efforts
The San Diego Padres got big games from their prized bats but proved to be not enough for them to overcome the even hotter offense of the Kansas City Royals in a 15-7 road loss on Sunday. Manny Machado and Juan Soto were in the zone in that game, as they combined for five runs. Unfortunately, the Padres’ pitching staff simply did not have it, particularly the pair of Sean Manaea and Josh Hader.
Ross Detwiler gets brutally honest about being Albert Pujols’ record-breaking HR victim
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols moved just six home runs away from becoming a member of an extremely exclusive baseball statistical club, as he knocked out his 694th career home run Monday night off of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler in the third inning of the Cards’ 13-4 road win. With that home run, Albert Pujols also broke his tie with Barry Bonds for the most number home runs against different pitchers, making Detwiler his 450th victim.
