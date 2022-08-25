There are plenty of rules in broadcasting shows on national television. “Do not say any expletives or curse words” is one of them. However, at the heat of the moment, even the best of us make mistakes. MLB umpire Adrian Johnson learned this the hard way, as he was caught on mic blurting out an expletive. This came after an overturned play in the second inning of the game at Oracle Park between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres, fierce division rivals.

