Jennifer's Printables
5d ago
I live a couple of streets over from Polk but I haven't seen her. I will be keeping an eye open though. I'm a mother so I know what it's like to have a child missing.
KTAL
Natchitoches DA: Campti man indicted in fatal May shooting
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish grand jury has indicted a Campti man accused of fatally shooting another Campti man in May. According to Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington, the grand jury considered evidence and allegations against 20-year-old Darrion Lamar Simmons in the shooting death of 39-year-old Darnell Browder before handing up an indictment on a charge of second-degree murder.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Police Release Comprehensive Crime Plan
The Alexandria Police Department released a comprehensive plan on their operations and mission to fight crime and maintain public safety in the city. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the plan that has been in effect but is consistently evolving. A statement released on the APD Facebook...
kalb.com
Cypress Arrow whistleblower speaks out
The Alexandria City Council district maps have been redrawn due to a decline in population over the last 10 years and a shift in population in each district. If approved, this could affect who you vote for come election time. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La....
KPLC TV
Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating or identifying the owner of a vehicle seen in surveillance footage. The suspect is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting incident at a local Leesville business. Authorities say the vehicle should...
westcentralsbest.com
RADE Arrests in Rapides Parish
Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
Natchitoches Times
Filmmaker tracing her roots to Natchitoches Parish with documentary
Danielle Romero lives in Nashville, Tenn., but has deep roots in Natchitoches Parish. A filmmaker, she is documenting the search for her great-grandmother, Lola Perot, who passed away before Romero was born. “She left the Natchitoches area of Louisiana in the 1930s and changed her name and race to hide her identity and attempted to pass as white in New York where I was born,” Romero said. Romero said when Perot left Louisiana with her Irish husband, John Donnelly, and moved to New York, she taught her children, including Romero’s grandmother, that they were French and Irish.
kalb.com
Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
AVOYELLES PARISH - At around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 107 at La. Hwy 115 Cutoff Road. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Robert D. Reich of Forest Hill. Reportedly, Reich was driving southbound on La. Hwy...
kalb.com
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
westcentralsbest.com
Alexndria Man Arrested After Standoff With Police
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm on Saturday morning. When officers arrived, the suspect went into a residence and refused to come out. The suspect was captured following a brief standoff. Travis Roy, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of resisting arrest.
theadvocate.com
Dorm brawls, shanks, crawling in the ceiling: Inside a year of chaos at Bunkie's youth prison
One night in July 2021, around 10 p.m., teens from the Jaguars and Cowboys dormitories rushed into a hallway at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie and began to fight, armed with shanks. Once the dust had settled, staff members noticed something odd: some of the juveniles had fresh...
Louisiana Man Faces Possible Jail Time and Fines After Being Arrested for Fuel Theft and Crimes Committed to Logging Equipment
Louisiana Man Faces Possible Jail Time and Fines After Being Arrested for Fuel Theft and Crimes Committed to Logging Equipment. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported that on August 22, 2022, enforcement agents arrested 28-year-old Bradley Thomas of Leesville, Louisiana for two counts of theft of fuel and one count of simple criminal damage to property over $1000. Davis was booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff Detention center. The bond was set at $4,000, which he posted on August 23, 2022.
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 115 Cutoff Road at around 1:15 p.m. Robert D. Reich, 70, of Forest Hill, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
klax-tv.com
City of Alexandria announces Road Closure
There will be a road closure starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Horseshoe Drive and MacArthur Drive. Traffic will be diverted to the MacArthur Drive service road. The closure is expected to last for three weeks while Rylee Contracting makes drainage improvements for the City...
MISSING PERSON: Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Winn Parish man
WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elisha Jonah Barrow. Barrow was born in 2001 and is entered as missing out of Winn Parish after Winn Parish transported him to Caldwell Parish on Friday, August 26, 2022. Barrow is described as a black male […]
Two Opelousas men arrested in counterfeit US currency sting
OPD arrested two men Monday following an investigation in which detectives received reports of persons distributing counterfeit US currency at various businesses in Opelousas.
Young boy, 3 men who tried to save him die in river
Search crews found the body of a little boy Monday miles from the Louisiana sandbar where he was swept away by the Sabine River while playing in shallow water and three men drowned trying to save him, the sheriff said.
KPLC TV
All inmates at Allen Correctional accounted for
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - After multiple headcounts, officials at Allen Correctional Center have verified that all inmates are accounted for. Officials at the state-run prison, as well as local authorities, were concerned that an inmate may have escaped after an unknown person was seen running away from the prison.
cenlanow.com
Leesville PD to increase patrol with focus on sober driving
LEESVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Each Labor Day holiday, Leesville Police Department partners with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) and other law enforcement agencies throughout the country to keep impaired drivers off the roads and help save lives. This year’s high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from August 19 – September 5, 2022.
