Alexandria, LA

Jennifer's Printables
5d ago

I live a couple of streets over from Polk but I haven't seen her. I will be keeping an eye open though. I'm a mother so I know what it's like to have a child missing.

KTAL

Natchitoches DA: Campti man indicted in fatal May shooting

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish grand jury has indicted a Campti man accused of fatally shooting another Campti man in May. According to Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington, the grand jury considered evidence and allegations against 20-year-old Darrion Lamar Simmons in the shooting death of 39-year-old Darnell Browder before handing up an indictment on a charge of second-degree murder.
CAMPTI, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Police Release Comprehensive Crime Plan

The Alexandria Police Department released a comprehensive plan on their operations and mission to fight crime and maintain public safety in the city. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the plan that has been in effect but is consistently evolving. A statement released on the APD Facebook...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Cypress Arrow whistleblower speaks out

The Alexandria City Council district maps have been redrawn due to a decline in population over the last 10 years and a shift in population in each district. If approved, this could affect who you vote for come election time. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

RADE Arrests in Rapides Parish

Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Filmmaker tracing her roots to Natchitoches Parish with documentary

Danielle Romero lives in Nashville, Tenn., but has deep roots in Natchitoches Parish. A filmmaker, she is documenting the search for her great-grandmother, Lola Perot, who passed away before Romero was born. “She left the Natchitoches area of Louisiana in the 1930s and changed her name and race to hide her identity and attempted to pass as white in New York where I was born,” Romero said. Romero said when Perot left Louisiana with her Irish husband, John Donnelly, and moved to New York, she taught her children, including Romero’s grandmother, that they were French and Irish.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash

AVOYELLES PARISH - At around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 107 at La. Hwy 115 Cutoff Road. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Robert D. Reich of Forest Hill. Reportedly, Reich was driving southbound on La. Hwy...
FOREST HILL, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Alexndria Man Arrested After Standoff With Police

Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm on Saturday morning. When officers arrived, the suspect went into a residence and refused to come out. The suspect was captured following a brief standoff. Travis Roy, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of resisting arrest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces Possible Jail Time and Fines After Being Arrested for Fuel Theft and Crimes Committed to Logging Equipment

Louisiana Man Faces Possible Jail Time and Fines After Being Arrested for Fuel Theft and Crimes Committed to Logging Equipment. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported that on August 22, 2022, enforcement agents arrested 28-year-old Bradley Thomas of Leesville, Louisiana for two counts of theft of fuel and one count of simple criminal damage to property over $1000. Davis was booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff Detention center. The bond was set at $4,000, which he posted on August 23, 2022.
VERNON PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

City of Alexandria announces Road Closure

There will be a road closure starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Horseshoe Drive and MacArthur Drive. Traffic will be diverted to the MacArthur Drive service road. The closure is expected to last for three weeks while Rylee Contracting makes drainage improvements for the City...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

All inmates at Allen Correctional accounted for

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - After multiple headcounts, officials at Allen Correctional Center have verified that all inmates are accounted for. Officials at the state-run prison, as well as local authorities, were concerned that an inmate may have escaped after an unknown person was seen running away from the prison.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Leesville PD to increase patrol with focus on sober driving

LEESVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Each Labor Day holiday, Leesville Police Department partners with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) and other law enforcement agencies throughout the country to keep impaired drivers off the roads and help save lives. This year’s high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from August 19 – September 5, 2022.
LEESVILLE, LA

