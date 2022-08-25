Fantasy Football: Ollie’s takes on maximizing your league’s 2022 Draft

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — I’m back, and just in time for your fantasy football draft.

That’s right, I’ll be here all season long providing the best tricks, tips and trades for the upcoming fantasy football season.

And here are a few strategies that may help you maximize your draft.

First of all, try to bring in different draft lists or guides than the ones everybody else in your league is using. This is a great way to get a different perspective and get a leg up on the competition.

Second, try to wait on drafting your quarterback. I know it’s easy to want to jump on Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) or one of the NFL’s other top-tier guys. But keep in mind, even the non-drafted quarterbacks this year will be fantasy-relevant.

And finally, I rarely end up with a lot of New Orleans Saints on my team, but this year they are so undervalued, I think there will be a lot of opportunities to get some ‘Black and Gold’ on the roster.

Keep these three tips in mind when you select your teams this season, and you shouldn’t go wrong.

So, here’s to a successful season for us all, and, as always, please remember to tip your bartender.

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion and co-host of ‘The USFL Show’ podcast. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021.

