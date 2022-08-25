Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Her Kids Together to Celebrate Baby Boy Turning 2 Months Old
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a glimpse at life as a family of five. On Tuesday, Hilton Rothschild, 38, shared an Instagram photo carousel full of photos of her baby boy, now 8 weeks old. Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild have yet to share their son's name. "2...
Blac Chyna Shares Photos from Daughter Dream's First Day of Kindergarten: 'Proud Mom Moment'
On Tuesday, The Real Blac Chyna star shared adorable photos of 5-year-old Dream Renée — whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian — embarking on a new adventure. "Dream's First day of Kindergarten💕," Chyna, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "Proud mom moment 🥹😇."
'Teen Mom''s Chelsea Houska Celebrates Both Her and 'Mini-Me' Daughter's Birthdays: 'Wild Child'
On Monday, the former Teen Mom star celebrated her 31st birthday. She shares a birthday with daughter Layne, whom she paid tribute to in an Instagram post. "My little mini me is 4! She loves back tickles, sushi and animals 💕," she captioned the set of shots, which show Layne Ettie smiling widely in front of a unicorn cake, as well as her and Houska sharing a kiss.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares New Photo of Baby Eloise Matching Her Mom in Terrycloth Outfit
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a sweet picture with her 3-month-old daughter Eloise Christina on Instagram Tuesday as the mother-daughter pair both wear terrycloth outfits. In the sweet picture, the author rests her infant daughter on her lap as she feeds her. While Schwarzenegger Pratt wears a mint green terrycloth set,...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Will Dean Unglert Propose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes Soon? She Dropped a Big Hint...
A Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert proposal may be on the horizon. On Monday, the former Bachelor contestant, 27, teased a potential engagement on her Instagram Story, according to a report by US Weekly. Over an image of a steering wheel, she wrote, "I spent the afternoon at Toyota picking up something special for Dean."
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Lizzo Seems to Respond to Comedian Aries Spears on VMAs Stage After His Fat-Shaming Comments
Lizzo delivered a message for her haters on Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards: she's a winner. While accepting her award in the video for good category, the 34-year-old "About Damn Time" singer thanked fans for "supporting me and loving on me" before calling out her critics. "And now, for...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Suit While Filming 'Selling Sunset'
Heather Rae El Moussa is having fun with her maternity style. The pregnant realtor, 34, was seen out during the filming of her reality show Selling Sunset this week wearing a hot pink two-piece suit that hugged her bump. Heather was also in the midst of filming when she shared...
Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!
Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!. On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.
Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'
Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
Robert LuPone, 'Sopranos' Actor and Patti LuPone's Brother, Dead from Pancreatic Cancer at 76
Robert LuPone, an actor known for his work on The Sopranos, has died. He was 76. MCC Theater, which LuPone co-founded, confirmed his death from pancreatic cancer via Instagram. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after...
Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow Spend Quality Time Together in the Hamptons
It was a girls' day out for Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. The two stayed cool during a recent outing in The Hamptons, New York, as Hudson, 43, wore a casual blue Aviator Nation T-shirt with a lightning bolt on it and denim shorts. She accessorized with brown gladiator sandals and blue aviator sunglasses.
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
Meghan Markle on Raising 3-Year-old Archie with Prince Harry: 'We Always Tell Him: "Manners Make the Man" '
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focused on raising their 3-year-old son, Archie Harrison — and in their family, manners are key. "We always tell him: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,' " the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut for its fall fashion issue, out Monday.
Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Cried for Like Three Weeks' After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is sharing new details about her postpartum experience in the latest trailer for The Kardashians. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, appears in the trailer for the family reality show's second season, which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu. In a conversation with sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie opens up about how she was doing after welcoming her second child, a son, in February.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Ex Nate Addresses Whether He Dated 2 Women at Once: 'I'm Deeply Sorry'
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. The men told all on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette — and one man in particular had some explaining to do. Host Jesse Palmer grilled Gabby Windey's former frontrunner Nate Mitchell on internet rumors about whether he withheld...
Zooey Deschanel Vacations in Wyoming with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and Kids: 'Wild West with My Herd'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott took a trip to the wild, wild West. In separate posts from the actress, 42, and HGTV star, 44, they shared a glimpse into a recent vacation to Wyoming. Scott shared a selfie posed with Deschanel in front of a prairie landscape and big blue...
