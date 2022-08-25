ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

KIMA TV

Crash on Nob Hill involves 4 cars, leaves 1 tipped over

YAKIMA-- Fire officials responded to a 4-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that left one vehicle on its side. Officials say there were a total of 5 patients with mostly minor injuries. One patient was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY

Level 3 evacuations issued for fire burning near Chelan

CHELAN, Wash. — An active wildfire has prompted Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — for people living six miles from Chelan. Those living on Windy Ridge Lane, Horizon Lane and 1224 Union Valley Road and above are advised to evacuate immediately. Level 2 evacuations —...
CHELAN, WA
East Wenatchee, WA
Washington State
KIMA TV

Man killed in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road

YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Three residences damaged in two separate fires in Orondo area

ORONDO — Three residences were damaged in two separate fires on Friday in the Orondo area. Orondo firefighters first responded about 5 p.m. to a structure fire at the Twin W development along the Columbia River. Crews arrived to find a home fully-involved in flames, with fire coming through the roof. The occupants were able to escape uninjured.
ORONDO, WA
ifiberone.com

Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90

MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., state patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90, two miles west of SR 17, when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake

CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Irving Peak, White River fires see growth on Monday; warmer weather expected this week

PLAIN — The Irving Peak Fire along Lake Wenatchee grew to the south and east on Monday as active fire behavior is expected throughout the week. The fire, burning about 15 miles northwest of Plain, has burned about 1,725 acres, up about 100 acres since Monday. The nearby White River Fire has burned 1,058 acres. Both fires remain 1 percent contained, according to fire command.
WENATCHEE, WA
NewsBreak
kpq.com

One person Arrested in Weekend Wenatchee Shooting

Police now say a person from East Wenatchee could be involved in a drive-by shooting that left a Wenatchee man injured Saturday evening. Officers went to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1600 block of South Mission Street, and then learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to Central Washington Hospital.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Man Drowns on Lake Cle Elum During Heavy Wind

Choppy waters in heavy wind are partially being blamed for a drowning over the weekend on Lake Cle Elum. Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 reports deputies found the victim in the water after family members reported a loved one missing earlier in the day Saturday. They say the victim...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

17-year-old named in Saturday drive-by shooting

WENATCHEE — Police say an East Wenatchee teenager was involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a Wenatchee bystander wounded. Oscar Romero-Romero, 17, faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Police say the teen was the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord carrying two passengers who opened fire at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The shooting left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Project to Introduce New Technologies at Rock Island Dam Continues

A major modernization project is progressing smoothly at Rock Island Dam. The project is centered around upgrading the dam’s eight horizontal bulb turbines, which is a type of hydrogeneration turbine similar in size and shape to a submarine. Chelan County Public Utility District spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, says the work...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County PUD Considers Funding Seven Additional Community Projects

Chelan County PUD is considering funding seven additional community projects this year, one of which includes an interactive exhibit at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center. Since 2015, the Chelan County PUD board of commissioners have appropriated $6 million a year from the Public Power Benefit fund to go...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Cold Case Tips

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the murder of Jesse Loman, a Basin City man that was found shot to death 23-years-ago. Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said the 45-year-old Loman had been preparing a camping site near the Seep Lakes for a family gathering the day before he was found dead. Loman's body was discovered south of O'Sullivan Reservoir May 9th, 1999. He was reportedly shot once in the head and once in the torso.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man shot in drive-by shooting Saturday in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Wenatchee. Wenatchee police told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The victim, a Wenatchee man, was taken in a private vehicle to Central...
WENATCHEE, WA

