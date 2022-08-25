Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert: I-82 eastbound re-opens south of Ellensburg for vehicle fire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Transit authorities are asking that anyone traveling through the eastbound lane of I-82 near Ellensburg be mindful of a vehicle fire that forced them to close the roadway. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), this alert went into effect just after Noon on...
KIMA TV
Crash on Nob Hill involves 4 cars, leaves 1 tipped over
YAKIMA-- Fire officials responded to a 4-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that left one vehicle on its side. Officials say there were a total of 5 patients with mostly minor injuries. One patient was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
KXLY
Level 3 evacuations issued for fire burning near Chelan
CHELAN, Wash. — An active wildfire has prompted Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — for people living six miles from Chelan. Those living on Windy Ridge Lane, Horizon Lane and 1224 Union Valley Road and above are advised to evacuate immediately. Level 2 evacuations —...
Level 3 evacuations in place for wildfire burning on Windy Ridge Lane in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations are in place for a brush fire burning on Windy Ridge Lane in Chelan County. Level 3 evacuations mean GET OUT NOW for residents living in that area. According to Chelan County Emergency Management, Union Valley Road and Cagle Gulch Road are...
ncwlife.com
Level 3 evacuation notices issued in fire burning between Chelan and Manson
Level 3 - get out now - evacuation notices have been issued for Windy Ridge Lane and Horizon Lane as a fire burns in Union Valley between Chelan and Manson. The fire was first reported early this afternoon along Union Valley Road and is burning in brush and some timber.
KIMA TV
Man killed in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
ifiberone.com
Three residences damaged in two separate fires in Orondo area
ORONDO — Three residences were damaged in two separate fires on Friday in the Orondo area. Orondo firefighters first responded about 5 p.m. to a structure fire at the Twin W development along the Columbia River. Crews arrived to find a home fully-involved in flames, with fire coming through the roof. The occupants were able to escape uninjured.
ifiberone.com
Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90
MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., state patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90, two miles west of SR 17, when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
28-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Yakima Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive. The officials stated that a Jeep Patriot caused the crash after failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn in front of a motorcycle. A 29-year-old man...
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake
CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
ifiberone.com
Irving Peak, White River fires see growth on Monday; warmer weather expected this week
PLAIN — The Irving Peak Fire along Lake Wenatchee grew to the south and east on Monday as active fire behavior is expected throughout the week. The fire, burning about 15 miles northwest of Plain, has burned about 1,725 acres, up about 100 acres since Monday. The nearby White River Fire has burned 1,058 acres. Both fires remain 1 percent contained, according to fire command.
Minor from Moses Lake arrested for possession of stolen car, gun in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — Two days after allegedly ditching a stolen car and fleeing from an Adams County deputy on foot, a juvenile suspect from Moses Lake was arrested on a plethora of charges. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted the suspect while patrolling near S...
kpq.com
One person Arrested in Weekend Wenatchee Shooting
Police now say a person from East Wenatchee could be involved in a drive-by shooting that left a Wenatchee man injured Saturday evening. Officers went to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1600 block of South Mission Street, and then learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to Central Washington Hospital.
kpq.com
Man Drowns on Lake Cle Elum During Heavy Wind
Choppy waters in heavy wind are partially being blamed for a drowning over the weekend on Lake Cle Elum. Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 reports deputies found the victim in the water after family members reported a loved one missing earlier in the day Saturday. They say the victim...
ncwlife.com
17-year-old named in Saturday drive-by shooting
WENATCHEE — Police say an East Wenatchee teenager was involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a Wenatchee bystander wounded. Oscar Romero-Romero, 17, faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Police say the teen was the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord carrying two passengers who opened fire at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The shooting left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
kpq.com
Project to Introduce New Technologies at Rock Island Dam Continues
A major modernization project is progressing smoothly at Rock Island Dam. The project is centered around upgrading the dam’s eight horizontal bulb turbines, which is a type of hydrogeneration turbine similar in size and shape to a submarine. Chelan County Public Utility District spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, says the work...
KIMA TV
Yakima motorcyclist seriously injured after an unlicensed driver fails to yield
According to the Yakima Police Department a 28-year-old man who was driving his motorcycle at the intersection of S 28th Ave and Tieton Drive was ejected from his motorcycle. Police say a Jeep Patriot failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn in front of the motorcycle.
kpq.com
Chelan County PUD Considers Funding Seven Additional Community Projects
Chelan County PUD is considering funding seven additional community projects this year, one of which includes an interactive exhibit at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center. Since 2015, the Chelan County PUD board of commissioners have appropriated $6 million a year from the Public Power Benefit fund to go...
kpq.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Cold Case Tips
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the murder of Jesse Loman, a Basin City man that was found shot to death 23-years-ago. Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said the 45-year-old Loman had been preparing a camping site near the Seep Lakes for a family gathering the day before he was found dead. Loman's body was discovered south of O'Sullivan Reservoir May 9th, 1999. He was reportedly shot once in the head and once in the torso.
ifiberone.com
Man shot in drive-by shooting Saturday in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Wenatchee. Wenatchee police told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The victim, a Wenatchee man, was taken in a private vehicle to Central...
