2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet
On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Tease a "Completely Different Ballroom" in New DWTS Preview
Watch: What Tyra Banks Is Bringing to "Dancing With the Stars" Dancing With The Stars has several new moves. Literally. Ahead of the show's upcoming move from ABC to Disney +, the long running dancing competition is freshening things up in more ways than one. The show's two hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are seen in an Aug. 29 promo getting adjusted to their new home.
Celebrity Jeopardy! to Have a "Somewhat New Format”, According to Showrunner
The stars are being put to the test. However, when a new group of stars puts their knowledge to the test on Celebrity Jeopardy! this fall — they'll be doing it with a bit of a twist. ABC has announced plans to turn the star-studded version of the popular game show into a 13-week tournament.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Nessa Diab Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs After Welcoming Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. It's mama's night out for Nessa Diab. Just moments after announcing that she and Colin Kaepernick welcomed their first child together, the former Talk Stoop host, 41, hit the red carpet for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28 looking amazing!
NFL・
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Sounds Off on Vanderpump Rules Cast
Watch: Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is once again giving her take on Vanderpump Rules drama. The Shahs of Sunset star has long been critical of Lala Kent for publicly discussing her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, GG also chastised Katie Maloney following news of her divorce from Tom Schwartz.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Break Up After 4 Years of Dating
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. The ship has sailed for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship. The Titanic star, 47, and the model, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, sources close to the couple tell E! News. E! News has...
The Truth About Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status After Their Vacation
Watch: Bradley Cooper DATING Huma Abedin Thanks to Anna Wintour?. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk make co-parenting look like a tropical vacation. On Aug. 28, Irina shared a glimpse into their life as co-parents by posting a carousel of images from a recent beach vacation they took with their daughter Lea. One of the photos in her roundup featured both Irina and Bradley posing together on the sand. The supermodel paired the post with a red heart emoji, leading many fans to speculate that she and the A Star Is Born actor—who split in 2019—were back on.
Gerard Piqué Confirms Romance With Clara Chia Marti Nearly 3 Months After Shakira Breakup
Watch: Shakira & Gerard Pique SPLIT After 11 Years Together. It looks like Gerard Piqué has moved on following his breakup with Shakira. Three months after announcing his split with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, the soccer player was spotted getting cozy with Clara Chia Marti at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, Gerard, 35, wrapped his arm around Clara, 23, as the two made their way to the nuptials on Aug. 20. At one point during the evening, the two held hands while walking down a dirt path together.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Accuses Co-Star of Calling Her Son the N-Word
Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea. Salt Lake City may be cold, but its Real Housewives drama remains piping hot. Ahead of the Bravo series' upcoming third season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah went on a rant about one of her castmates in an Aug. 29 Instagram story, accusing the unnamed co-star of calling one of her kids a racial slur. She shares two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, with longtime husband Sharrieff Shah.
Here Are All the Contenders to Be The Bachelor in Season 27
Do you feel change in the air? No, we're not talking about the start of fall and all things pumpkin, though we are referring to something equally as basic: The official announcement revealing who will be the next star of The Bachelor. As Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's dramatic dual...
How Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Are Weighing in Amid Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's Feud
Watch: Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know. The husbands have entered the chat. Jason Aldean and Ryan Hurd are showing support for their respective wives Brittany Aldean and Maren Morris after the women shared a tense social media exchange over comments Brittany made about gender identity.
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kim for Controversial Variety Interview in Kardashians Trailer
Watch: Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton in Legal Quiz. Khloe Kardashian understands the backlash. In the new trailer for The Kardashians released Aug. 29, Khloe calls out her sister Kim Kardashian over her controversial Variety interview in which she advised people to "get your f--king ass up and work." "No...
Taylor Swift Just Made An Enchanting Appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs
The night is sparking, and we're wonderstruck over Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The singer—who is nominated for five awards at the event—dazzled in a diamond Oscar de la Renta cutout dress and matching metallic silver heels during the red carpet. This year, Taylor earned nods in the Video of the Year category for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." The video also earned praise for Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction and Best Editing.
Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Baby No. 2: EVERYTHING We Know. Khloe Kardashian is here to keep you up with her growing family. Three weeks after news broke that she welcomed a son with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, the Kardashians star and mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson addressed her latest baby news in an interview with Elle.
Love Island USA Winner Zeta Morrison Reveals What's Next for Her and Timmy Pandolfi
Watch: Love Island USA: What Happens Next for Zeta & Timmy?. Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi are ready to take their love outside of the villa and into the real world. Coupled up since the very first episode of Peacock's Love Island USA, the pair were officially crowned this season's winners on the show's Aug. 28 season finale, taking home a $100,000 prize and a new partner.
Paris and Prince Jackson Honor Dad Michael Jackson in Sweet Photos for His 64th Birthday
Watch: Michael Jackson's Nephew SLAMS Harry Styles' "King of Pop" Title. The King of Pop's children paid tribute to the late musician on what would have been his 64th birthday. Paris and Prince Jackson, the oldest children of Michael Jackson, both shared glimpses into their childhoods with throwback photos of...
Outlander’s Newest Cast Members Reveal What to Expect From Season 7
Watch: "Outlander": Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin ANSWER Fan Q's!. Outlander's newest cast members have finally introduced themselves. On Aug. 30, the show's Twitter account posted a video of Jason Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small, who will play Denzell and Rachel, respectively, captioned: "Meet the fabulous pair playing the Hunters." In...
