Thank you to the Avon Public Library and the Eagle Valley Library District for a festive and fun Holiday Open House on Dec. 1. The live reindeer were a huge hit with my 18-month-old, and it was heart-warming to see so many families bonding at such a wholesome event. There were lots of holiday-themed activity stations for children of all ages, and the flow of the set-up was well thought-out. Kudos to the staff and volunteers for organizing and executing a joyous event!

AVON, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO