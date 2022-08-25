Read full article on original website
Vail’s 60th anniversary, ‘The Nutcracker,’ Santa visits, live music and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/12/22
‘Tis the season to not only celebrate the holidays, but also celebrate Vail’s big birthday which is happening this weekend as well. Vail Mountain opened on Dec. 15, 1962 and the resort will celebrate its impressive history with festivities on and off the mountain. After a DJ party at...
VIDEO: Wildwood area now open on Vail Mountain as more snow blows in
Eagle County skiers and snowboarders awoke to good snow conditions on Tuesday morning, with Vail Mountain reporting 5 inches of fresh snow and Beaver Creek reporting 6 inches. More snow continued to pile up throughout the ski day, with Vail and Beaver Creek snow stakes showing another 3-4 inches by the time the lifts closed on Tuesday.
Slifer Smith & Frampton promotes Donna Caynoski and Hillary McSpadden to new branch brokers
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced that Donna Caynoski is the new branch broker for the Four Seasons Vail office and Hillary McSpadden is the new branch broker for the 230 Bridge Street Vail office location. Their focus will be to lead the top-tier team of brokers at their respective locations, specializing in luxury real estate sales throughout the Vail Valley.
Ring in the holidays with Canadian Brass and Kantorei – A Holiday Spectacular at the Vilar Performing Arts Center￼
What: Canadian Brass with Kantorei – A Holiday Spectacular. When: Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $60, or $40 for children 12 and younger and students. This show is also part of the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package (vilarpac.org/packages). More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/Canadian-brass-with-kantorei. Celebrating...
‘The Nutcracker’ enchants at the Vilar in Beaver Creek
What: The Nutcracker Ballet presented by Vail Friends of Dance. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. More info and to purchase tickets: VailFriendsofDance.com or call 970-845-8497. Note: The bake sale and boutique will offer delicious treats and unique holiday and Nutcracker gifts,...
I-70 at Vail Pass reopens as snow piles up in Eagle County
I-70 at Vail Pass closed eastbound and westbound at 10 a.m. Thursday for avalanche mitigation, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 8:34 a.m. The road has now reopened. Snowy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, with a...
VPAC ticket package available for 25th anniversary winter season in Beaver Creek￼
Cost: Pick 3 shows, save 15%; Pick 5 shows, save 20%; Pick 8 shows, save 25%. This winter, the Vilar Performing Arts Center is celebrating 25 years of bringing world-class performances to Beaver Creek. In addition to the recently installed Ripetto Family Chandelier — a 205-piece Chihuly Chandelier — above the grand staircase, the venue is also debuting a new, state-of-the-art sound system.
‘A symbol of hope:’ Tradition of Red Mountain Cross kept alive by preservation association
In the pioneer days of the late 1800s, a Black man by the name of William Grandstaff found his way to Glenwood Springs after spending time raising cattle near Moab, Utah. Once established in Glenwood, he married Rebecca Grandstaff, became the operator of the Grandstaff Landing Saloon and eventually tried his luck at mining in South Canyon.
Avon to host fireworks show over Martin Luther King holiday weekend
When: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks: Begin at 6 p.m. to approximately 6:22 p.m. The town of Avon will be launching the fireworks originally scheduled for its Salute to the USA on July 3 over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Fireworks in Avon is set for...
Volunteers needed for Christmas Bird Count in Eagle County
As we approach the time of year when traditions abound, there is another tradition that might not yet be on your annual list: the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count. The Christmas Bird Count is the longest-running citizen science survey in the world. This year marks the 123rd edition...
Vail Valley Jet Center, Eagle County, partner to provide funding to aid electrification projects
Vail Valley Jet Center, part of Signature Aviation’s worldwide network of private aviation terminals, and Eagle County recently partnered to provide funding to Energy Smart Colorado through Electrification Carbon Offset Credits. With $63,000 in funding allocated from Eagle County’s Resiliency Department and Vail Valley Jet Center, Energy Smart Colorado...
Eagle River Watershed Council: The river is in our hands
Western rivers have been major news this year. National and local news outlets have reported heavily on record low flows, dropping reservoir levels and drought conditions throughout the region. Honestly, it’s overwhelming. However, the state of the rivers also ignites our passion here at the Eagle River Watershed Council....
Letter: Thanks, Eagle Valley Library District
Thank you to the Avon Public Library and the Eagle Valley Library District for a festive and fun Holiday Open House on Dec. 1. The live reindeer were a huge hit with my 18-month-old, and it was heart-warming to see so many families bonding at such a wholesome event. There were lots of holiday-themed activity stations for children of all ages, and the flow of the set-up was well thought-out. Kudos to the staff and volunteers for organizing and executing a joyous event!
Letter: An incredible volunteer effort to put on races
“Amazing” doesn’t quite cover how I would describe Beaver Creek races last weekend. Most races around the world involve armies of staff preparing the race course. Not so here in the Valley. We have a number of volunteers from all over Eagle County to care for it all.
Vail to increase and expand disposable bag fees, bans at start of 2023￼
Starting January 1, 2023, the town of Vail will implement a new 25-cent bag fee for plastic bags in all grocery and retail stores. The increased fee — alongside other changes — is part of a new ordinance passed on first reading by the Town Council to align the town’s plastic bag regulations with Colorado’s Plastic Pollution Reduction Act.
Negus Kloehn Memorial soccer tournament set for Dec. 18 at Homestake Peak
“Everyone believes their child is special and a unique gift to the world,” writes Patricia Kloehn in her 2022 book, “Do Your Best.”. “However, as a parent, you also can look at your children and understand when a child has hit an incredible capacity for life and is teaching others versus when they are still learning themselves.”
Vail Jazz welcomes new programming direction for 2023 festival
Vail Jazz is pleased to announce the 29th Annual Vail Jazz Festival will return to Vail July 11 through Sept. 4, 2023, under the artistic direction of John Clayton with the support of Drew Zaremba. Vail Jazz is poised to thrive in 2023 with renowned artistic and educational leadership, and a strong commitment to carry on the legacies of the late Howard Stone, Tony Gulizia, and Jeff Clayton.
Vail Valley has a new luxury transportation service
Contact information: Email infinityairporttranspo@gmail.com, or call 970-688-2459. I’m best reached by phone, so leave a voicemail. What goods or services do you provide? Luxury transportation for local needs and private airport rides. What’s new or exciting at your place? We are planning on expanding our fleet of cars to...
