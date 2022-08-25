Read full article on original website
East Texas News
‘Dogs win by seven
The Corrigan-Camden Bulldog controlled the early momentum Friday night and held on for a 28-21 week-one victory against the Buna Cougars. Despite a late rally from the Cougars in the fourth, the Bulldogs established a decent halftime lead and finished the second half by managing time of possession and making the right plays on both sides down the stretch.
East Texas News
Hospital board discusses tax rate for upcoming year
CROCKETT – The hot topic of the Houston County Hospital District meeting held on August 16 wasn’t the scorching 100-degree temps – it was determining the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. Prior to the impassioned discussion on tax rates, board members heard from representatives from...
