New Head Start center opens in southwest Alachua County, providing quality early learning services to residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The newest Episcopal Children’s Services Head Start Child Care Partner (CCP) center opened its doors yesterday to the residents of Newberry, Florida. I Rise Performing Kids Academy is now enrolling for Head Start services for children and families in Southwest Alachua County. I Rise Performing...
4-H Online Enrollment Begins September 1
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce that 2022-2023 4-H online enrollment begins September 1, 2022. The Alachua County 4-H Program is offered by Mary Lee Sale, 4-H Youth Development Agent. 4-H enrollment opens for the 2022-2023 year for youths aged 5-18...
Concept Companies and Lacerta Therapeutics form a Strategic Partnership Around Facilities Expansion and Financing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Concept Companies, a national commercial real estate developer with a specialty across multiple asset classes including science and technology, and Lacerta Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in the AAV gene therapy space, today announced a strategic collaboration providing Lacerta with access to financing to support expansion of operations and new facilities. The financing is being provided via Agility Venture Capital, the funding arm of Concept Companies.
County Labor Day Schedules and Waste Collection
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling, and yard trash will not be affected by the Labor Day holiday. In...
RTS gets $300k from State for electric buses
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis celebrated another step in the state’s efforts to modernize public transit and reduce air pollutants caused by diesel emissions. Through the Volkswagen settlement, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is awarding more than $68 million that will secure 227 electric transit buses in 13 counties statewide that will replace existing diesel transit buses in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. The grants include $300,000 for the City of Gainesville Regional Transit Service to purchase four buses.
New Gainesville ordinances aim to reduce plastic waste, protect the environment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The first of several new solid waste ordinances approved by the Gainesville City Commission is scheduled to take effect Friday, Sept. 2. In June, the commission approved three new zero waste ordinances, renewing the City’s commitment to protecting the environment through sustainable practices and to reaching its zero-waste goal by 2040. Initial notifications outlining the changes were mailed out to Gainesville businesses in July.
Governor assigns campaign sign vandalism case to Third Judicial Circuit over conflict-of-interest concerns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-196 on August 23, assigning Alan Geoffrey Geering’s case to John Durrett, State Attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit of Florida. A sworn complaint was filed on August 3 by Alachua Police Department, charging Geering with criminal mischief after...
Weeklong Rains Test New Pumps
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Public Works Department staff has been working around the clock since last Thursday, August 25, 2022, operating several new pumps installed this summer. Staff started the pumps on NW 98th Street, adjacent to the Hills of Santa Fe Subdivision, Thursday morning, August 25. They were shut down this morning for maintenance.
Homeless woman arrested for disturbing the peace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L. Harless, 40, was arrested yesterday morning after an employee of the Quality Inn at Newberry Road and Tower Road said she was bothering hotel customers while eating the free breakfast offered to hotel guests. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call and...
18-year-old and two juveniles arrested with drugs, handguns, and AR-15
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested Sunday morning along with two juveniles and charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded at 2:45 a.m. to a call about juveniles trespassing at The Polos apartment complex....
Homeless man arrested for throwing rock at passing car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David Allen Dunson, 41, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. At 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, the victim was in his SUV, stopped in traffic at the intersection of SW Archer Road...
Homeless man arrested for hitting Subway employee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sam Kirtan Shinkman, 29, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly hitting an employee of the Subway at 203 NE 39th Avenue. The employee at the store told a Gainesville Police Department officer that Shinkman came into the...
Uber driver with passenger arrested on DUI charge
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Nicholas Troy Terrell, 26, was arrested early this morning on a DUI charge. At the time of his arrest, Terrell reportedly said he was an Uber driver taking someone home. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he pulled Terrell over on NW 13th Street near...
