PUBG Mobile collab event with Dragon Ball Super teased
Right after its successful collaboration with Fortnite, it would seem that Dragonball has no plans of slowing down. Now, a teaser came out for a PUBG Mobile collab with Dragonball Super that is in the works. Keep reading to find out when it will be, along with what you can expect from it.
How to identify value in the Pokemon card market in 2022
For those just entering the Pokemon card collecting and investing world or for those who may have joined the fray during the massive boom in 2020, finding your footing in the current market may prove to be a difficult task. Where do you start? How do you adjust? What trends...
LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs: 100 Thieves and Cloud9 Lock Worlds
LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs Week 2 saw Cloud9 punch their Worlds 2022 ticket, meaning that one of (or neither) Evil Geniuses or Team Liquid can take the third and final Worlds spot. LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs: Week 2. After the first weekend of LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs that saw both...
LEGO Brawls Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story
Playing with LEGOs has always been about customization and letting your imagination run free. Now, you can do that in LEGO Brawls. Continue reading to learn more about LEGO Brawls, its release date, story, and gameplay. LEGO Brawls Release Date: September 2, 2022. LEGO Brawl’s release date is on September...
