The Delta County Airport would like to announce upcoming changes in our service provided by Skywest:. From 9/12/2022 to 10/5/2022 flights to/from Detroit and Minneapolis will be shared with Pellston Regional Airport. Starting 10/6/2022 flights will go back to non-stop to/from Detroit. We will no longer be sharing with Pellston...

DELTA COUNTY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO