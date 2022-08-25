Read full article on original website
RIO VISTA - Highway 12 is blocked in both directions over the Sacramento River in Rio Vista after the bridge malfunctioned on Tuesday. According to Caltrans District 10, the bridge became stuck in the up position. The Rio Visa Fire Department tweeted that the bridge suffered a mechanical issue and that drivers should seek an alternative route. A ship is also anchored just north of the bridge because it too can't get by. Operators say it costs owners $20,000 for every day that a vessel sits idle.The bridge has its own share of problems over the years. Built in 1944, the aging bridge was also stuck in the up position a couple of times in 2018 after the gearboxes that controlled it broke. Unfortunately, the closest detour is an 80-mile route: Highway 160 towards Antioch, then State Route 4 onto I-680, then I-680 to Highway 12 to Rio Vista.Rio Vista police say engineers are working to fix the problem and that there is no estimated time of when the bridge will be operational again.
