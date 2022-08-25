ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir man arrested after another found fatally shot inside Range Rover: police

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a man dead inside a Range Rover in Caldwell County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Fredrick Patterson, 49, turned himself in at the Hickory Police Department and was served with outstanding warrants for his arrest.

That warrant was for unspecified murder.

PREVIOUS | Lenoir man found fatally shot in Range Rover: deputies

Douglas Burgess, 46, was identified as the man killed.

The incident happened on Aug. 23 around 11:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of Hapertown Drive near Hoods Creek Road.

Deputies say they responded to a shooting report and, upon arrival, found Burgess suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Patterson is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under no bond. His first court appearance is Aug. 26.

