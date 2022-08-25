Girlfriend of slain Fort Myers man speaks on recent murder conviction

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Almost a year ago, NBC2 exclusively spoke to Caitlyn Gordon after she watched her boyfriend Jesus Cabera get shot and killed near their home.

On Wednesday, Cabrera’s murderer, Jose Espichan, was found guilty on all counts.

On Thursday, NBC2 caught up with Gordon about the news.

“I think I was really relieved,” says Gordon. “I was really scared that he was going to get off.”

Cabrera left behind 4 children. She says his daughter still asks about him often.

“I just say that he’s sleeping, I just say daddy is sleeping,” says Gordon.

Gordon says the memory of the day he died still lives in her head. She was inside the car with their son, when Espichan shot him.

“I try to keep his happy memories alive, we don’t really talk much about what happened, just the memories,” says Gordon. “We remember goofy, silly, crazy Jesus.”

Gordon says the memories of Cabrera and her children are what keep her going.

Espichan’s sentencing is scheduled for the end of September, Gordon says no matter what they decide, it won’t be enough.

“I don’t think prison is enough, I don’t think a lifetime is enough,” says Gordon.

