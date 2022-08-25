The University of Nevada School of Social Work is proud to announce that the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) has voted to reaffirm the accreditation of the bachelors and masters programs at UNR for eight years. The Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) is a nonprofit national association representing more than 2,500 members as well as graduate and undergraduate programs. The CSWE is recognized by the Council of Higher Education Accreditation as the only accrediting agency for social work education in the U.S. The CSWE accreditation standards are both extensive and rigorous.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO