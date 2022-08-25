Read full article on original website
UNR NevadaNews
University of Nevada, Reno and Bird partner on shared mobility
The University of Nevada, Reno and Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, have announced that Bird e-scooters will be allowed on campus as an extension of the shared mobility program currently operating in downtown and midtown Reno. The e-scooters will be required to be parked in specified “nests,” which have been designated by the University, or at existing bike racks.
UNR NevadaNews
James M. Alexander, M.D., Named First OB/GYN Chair for Nevada’s First Integrated Health System
James M. Alexander, M.D., an experienced leader and clinician in OB/GYN, is regularly in the room at the beginning of something new, so it’s fitting that he is one of the first jointly appointed senior clinical leaders of Nevada’s first integrated health system. As the chair of the...
UNR NevadaNews
Kelsey Fitzgerald joins the Reynolds School as a professor of science communication
The Reynolds School of Journalism is happy to welcome back alumna Kelsey Fitzgerald this fall as Reynolds associate professor of practice in science communication. Fitzgerald is an experienced science communications professional with a background in biology and ecology. After being inspired to write science stories during her work on restoration...
UNR NevadaNews
UNR School of Social Work receives reaccreditation
The University of Nevada School of Social Work is proud to announce that the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) has voted to reaffirm the accreditation of the bachelors and masters programs at UNR for eight years. The Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) is a nonprofit national association representing more than 2,500 members as well as graduate and undergraduate programs. The CSWE is recognized by the Council of Higher Education Accreditation as the only accrediting agency for social work education in the U.S. The CSWE accreditation standards are both extensive and rigorous.
UNR NevadaNews
Skiing returns to Nevada Athletics
Nevada will field men’s and women’s alpine skiing, which will compete at the Division I level as a member of the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association (RMISA) alongside Alaska Anchorage, Alaska Fairbanks, Colorado, Colorado Mountain College, Denver, Montana State, Utah, Westminster College, and Wyoming. Mihaela Kosi, who served...
UNR NevadaNews
Biology Peer Instruction Program propels students to success
Teachers have a knack for coming up with creative ways to promote student-centered learning. For two biology professors, that means helping students not only understand the content but to become STEM ambassadors and educators. The Biology Peer Instruction Program was created by Teaching Professor Elena Pravosudova and Teaching Associate Professor...
UNR NevadaNews
Groundbreaking performance by La Mezcla kicks off the 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series season
The Performing Arts Series in the School of the Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno presents a refreshingly unexpected lineup of acclaimed artists during its 62nd season. The five featured performances celebrate exceptional artistry through untold stories, out-of-the-box performance styles and unexpected instrumentation that inspires, uplifts and promotes cross-cultural understanding.
UNR NevadaNews
Meadow restoration efforts yield long-term climate change mitigation benefits
Restoration efforts in montane meadows designed to increase late-season water flows, improve water quality, diminish flood events and provide valuable habitat have been ongoing for decades in the Sierra Nevada. It has been known that, generally, healthy meadows also soak up and hold carbon in the soil, becoming natural “sinks” for carbon, and decreasing harmful atmospheric carbon dioxide. However, how much carbon restored meadows can sequester and for how long they can consistently do so has been unclear, until now.
