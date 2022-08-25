ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern Illinois. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, someone left a tip through the Crime Stopper Tip Line in reference to a possible wanted person from Holland, Mich. The tipster said the person was wanted for murder.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Advocates demand reforms within Illinois DCFS

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - AJ Freund, Rica Rountree, and Navin Jones are just a few of the children who died while in DCFS care. Advocates rallying outside the Illinois Capitol Monday want to see significant reforms within the Department of Children and Family Services to keep children safe. The small group...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Where are Illinoisans' tax dollars going?

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Du...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
County
Saint Francois County, MO
Saint Francois County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
KFVS12

2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
WICKLIFFE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Attorney General#Sexual Violence#Predator#Violent Crime#St Francois Co
KFVS12

Calvert City metal, mining company donates to eastern Ky. emergency relief

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - A mining and metals company donated thousands of dollars to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. According to a release, CC Metals & Alloys, led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, announced on Tuesday, August 30 it donated $25,000 to the fund to provide food, shelter and other necessities for those directly impacted by the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky.
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Wed.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Wednesday, August 31. It will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Capitol. The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
KFVS12

SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was reported across the country Sunday, according to Down Detector. The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy