Engadget
Instagram's new test lets you mute specific words from suggested posts
Instagram is giving users more ways to tweak their suggested posts amid a backlash to the app’s aggressive shift toward recommendations. The app is testing a that will allow users to use keywords and emoji to mute certain topics from appearing in suggested posts. The change will block posts...
Engadget
Meta is shutting down the standalone Facebook Gaming app
Meta has started notifying users of its standalone Facebook Gaming app that it will soon no longer be available. In an in-app notification (as shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra and other publications), the company has announced that both iOS and Android versions of the application will stop working on October 28th. Meta is also giving users the chance to download their search data and reminding them that Facebook Gaming isn't going away entirely. Users will merely have to go to the Gaming tab in the main Facebook app to watch their favorite creators' livestreams.
Engadget
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower
Amid , his attorneys have now subpoenaed the company's former security chief, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, to appear for a deposition on September 9th. Zatko last week submitted against Twitter to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission. He accused the company of (among other things) having "egregious" security issues. Zatko suggested the problems may .
Engadget
Valve is testing a redesigned Steam mobile app
The new version includes a QR feature for faster sign-ins. For over a decade, Valve has offered access to Steam through Android and iOS clients. In recent years, however, the Steam mobile app hasn’t gotten much attention from the company. Not only does it look dated, but it’s also a pain to use. I only keep it on my iPhone to take advantage of Steam Guard verification.
Engadget
Elon Musk has a backup plan to kill his Twitter takeover
Elon Musk has filed an updated notice to kill his $44 billion Twitter acquisition by citing whistleblower Peiter Zatko, Twitter's former head of security. In a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk alleged that Twitter "has not complied with its contractual obligations" due to the "extreme, egregious deficiencies" alleged by Zatko.
Little Leaguer finally heads home to Utah after two weeks of hospitalization and multiple surgeries
The family has expressed their gratitude to all the healthcare professionals at Geisinger Hospital four putting their 'hearts and souls into Easton's recovery.'
Engadget
Truth Social's inadequate moderation is keeping it off the Google Play Store
the social media platform backed by Donald Trump, is still not available on the . That's because Google has yet to approve the app due to violations of standards and inadequate content moderation. The company informed Truth Social earlier this month about "several violations of standard policies in their...
Engadget
The Morning After: An early look at Logitech’s new gaming handheld
Earlier this month, Logitech said it was working on a gaming handheld to hook into your cloud gaming service of choice. Now, leaked images of the have danced their way across the internet. Looking like a slimmer Steam Deck (or Switch), the image shows icons for Xbox, GeForce Now and Steam, as well as Chrome and YouTube. On one hand, it looks a lot like so many of those clip-on braces that pair with your existing smartphone, like the . On the other, if this offers an affordable way to play AAA titles on the road while preserving your smartphone’s battery life, Logitech could sell a bundle. (And while you wait for it to launch, you can always , as Logitech upgraded those, too.)
Engadget
Tom Hanks created a trivia game and it's coming to Apple Arcade this Friday
Has leaned into one of his passions by creating a trivia game with the help of developer BlueLine Studios. Not only is it Hanks' first game, it'll be the only trivia title on to date. Hanx101 Trivia will feature questions in several categories, including history, math, geography and food. You can try to beat your high score or face off against other players in head-to-head bouts and team matchups when the game arrives this Friday.
Engadget
Apple TV+ is here to stay on T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan
Is offering those on the another perk. Starting on August 31st, will be included with the plan. The carrier previously offered users on certain plans a year of access. However, this is an ongoing promotion. T-Mobile says customers will be able to stream Apple TV+ at no extra cost as long as they remain a Magenta Max subscriber.
Engadget
Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are $60 off today only
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sony improved upon its already stellar WH-1000XM4 headphones earlier this year by...
Engadget
Arturia's Dist Coldfire might be the only distortion plugin you need
Arturia has been building out its collection of effects plugins over the last few years. One notable blind spot was distortion. It wasn't until FX Collection 3 launched in June that the company would introduce its first dedicated distortion plugins. Dist OpAmp-21 and Dist Tube-Culture are solid, if unspectacular entries in the world of dirt effects. But the new Dist Coldfire is something different. It might just be the most interesting and most versatile distortion plugin I've ever used.
Engadget
Snapchat brings 'Dual Camera' recording to in-app camera
Snapchat is the latest app to add functionality. The app is launching the “Dual Camera” recording feature it previewed during its Partner Summit earlier this year. The update enables users to snap photos and video using their phone’s front-facing and rear cameras simultaneously. It’s available now on iOS for iPhone XS and newer (Snap says Dual Camera won’t be available on Android for several more months.)
Engadget
Netflix secures global streaming rights to 'Beserk,' 'Parasyte,' 'Monster' and other classic anime
Netflix has secured non-exclusive streaming rights to a handful of classic anime titles. Variety reports the company recently signed an agreement with Nippon TV to bring Berserk, Claymore, Death Note, Parayste: The Maxim and nine other shows and movies to viewers worldwide. Of that group, Netflix plans to stream Hunter...
Engadget
Double your laptop’s screen space with $26 off the Duex Max
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Wherever you stand on the issue of how many open tabs is too many open tabs, if you constantly flip from one window to another or between multiple programs on your laptop, you’re probably not working as efficiently as possible. Of course, you might be limited by the size of your screen, especially when using a notebook. And if space is a concern, buying a desktop monitor may be out of the question.
Engadget
The Morning After: Celebrating 30 years of ‘Mario Kart’
Released in 1992, a few years after the Super Nintendo console, Super Mario Kart was an odd proposition: Nintendo mascot Mario, his friends and enemies all get in go-carts, racing around flat, pseudo-3D tracks. It all seemed so silly, but Super Mario Kart was a critical and commercial hit, and became a formative gaming experience for many of us.
Engadget
Amazon's Echo Show 10 is on sale for $200 right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Anker chargers aren’t the only thing on sale at Amazon this weekend....
Engadget
Apple may have registered more 'Reality' trademarks for its upcoming AR headset
Apple may again be looking to nail down "Reality" trademarks ahead of the launch of its much-anticipated AR/VR headset, Bloomberg has reported. Applications were filed for the names "Reality One," "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor" in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay. While Apple didn't directly request the trademarks, they were filed by law firms that it has previously used to claim brand names.
