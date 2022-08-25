Read full article on original website
Indy man sentenced for international romance scam
An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for his role in an international romance scam that defrauded senior citizens of tens of thousands of dollars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana says Edwin Agbi was found guilty in March of several charges, including mail fraud, use of a fictitious name as part of a mail fraud scheme, and money laundering.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man gets 10 years in federal prison after shooting at police
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man previously convicted of five felonies will spend a decade in prison for the illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, nearly eight months after a standoff with police. Wesley Cartwright, 39, was given 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in...
WISH-TV
Man gets federal prison sentence after Indianapolis mosque shooting, threats to kill girlfriend’s dad
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man who fired shots at a mosque and sent threatening text messages to his girlfriend’s father is headed to federal prison. Jonathon Warren, 22, received a 147-month sentence in the case, putting him behind bars for more than 12 years. According to court...
WISH-TV
Court documents detail conversation between Greenwood police, suspect after teen shot at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Court documents acquired by News 8 indicate an 18-year-old man accused of shooting a teen waiting for a bus admitted to the murder in a conversation with police. Tyrique Radford El has not yet been formally charged for the Thursday death of 16-year-old Temario Stokes...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man arrested in shooting that killed 1 Dutch soldier, injured 2 others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they have detained a person believed to be responsible for the shooting of three Dutch army soldiers on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis. One of the soldiers, Simmie Poetsema, 26, died, according to the Netherlands Ministry of Defence. Shamar Duncan, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested...
Suspect reveals details in shooting of Whiteland HS sophomore in court docs
18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El is facing a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Whiteland High School student Temario "Mario" Stokes Jr.
WISH-TV
DNA links remains found in 1985 to living Lafayette relative of girl missing since 1978
ELK VALLEY, Tenn. (WISH) — A DNA match with a living relative this week helped investigators identify a girl who’d been missing more than four decades from Tippecanoe County, Indiana, authorities say. Tracy Sue Walker, 15, was reported as missing in 1978, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said...
cbs4indy.com
Career criminal sentenced in case brought forth by initiative honoring fallen IMPD officer
INDIANAPOLIS — The federal conviction of a repeat offender from Indianapolis is the latest case brought forth and successfully prosecuted as part of an initiative named in honor of fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath. Officer Leath was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance on Indy’s east...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.
WISH-TV
String of gym thefts, plus 2 stolen vehicles, reported at gyms on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a string of thefts at the VASA Fitness gym and neighboring Planet Fitness on the city’s southeast side. IMPD incident reports show 28 cases of theft at the two gyms near Emerson Avenue and East Thompson Road in...
WISH-TV
Man arrested for fatal shooting of woman at bar on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27- year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in April of a woman at a west-side bar, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 27-year-old Deja Morse, who later died in the...
WISH-TV
Mayor defends city from international critics after shooting of 3 Dutch commandos
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis is defending the city from international criticism following the shooting of three Dutch commandos. I-Team 8 has been told the three Dutch Commando Corps soldiers got into a fight on South Meridian Street. The soldiers deescalated the fight and returned to a hotel in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, but they didn’t go inside right away.
Beech Grove man found guilty as charged in child molestation case
A Beech Grove man has been convicted three years after an anonymous tip resulted in his arrest.
WISH-TV
Docs: Tip from woman who was shot, set on fire helped police track down her murderer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After more than a year of investigation, police have arrested a man believed to have killed a woman by shooting her and setting her on fire. Court documents acquired by News 8 detail a horrific crime and a search for a man known only by a nickname provided by the victim before she died.
WISH-TV
Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
WISH-TV
Police confirm cause of death of Connersville man
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police confirmed the death of a Connersville man found in a cemetery as a result of a gunshot wound. According to a statement, an autopsy was performed on the body of Thomas Combs, 53. Combs was found in the early morning of Aug. 17 in...
Teen arrested after loaded gun was found in stolen vehicle he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him. “A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook […]
WISH-TV
Person stable after shooting at apartments on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block Edinborough Lane. That’s at the Hidden Oak Estates Apartments southwest of the interchange for I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway. The...
WISH-TV
IMPD responds to fatal stabbing, 4 shootings overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police responded to an overnight wave of violence that killed one person and left four others injured. Just after one a.m. Monday, officers found a man stabbed to death at a home in the 2900 block of Brill Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. That’s a residential area near Troy and Madison Avenues on the city’s south side.
WISH-TV
1 shot in Indianapolis, stable condition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers responded to the 5000 block Ednborough Lane, located on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The person has been taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition,...
