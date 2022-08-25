Read full article on original website
East Texas News
Lions bow to Knights
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The Livingston Lions sputtered on offense and could not prevent the big play on defense, taking a 42-7 season-opening loss to Bellaire Episcopal Friday at Lion Stadium. A Lion defense that returns many starters in...
East Texas News
Latexo spikers victorious in home opener
LATEXO — Fans packed the Latexo High School gym for the Lady Tigers' volleyball home debut on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and were treated to a pair of three-set decisions. Taking on two class 3A squads, the Lady Tigers swept Trinity 26-24, 25-16, 25-8 and then knocked off Onalaska 25-23, 25-14, 25-20. The Lady Tigers then travelled to Trinity on Friday and notched their 10th victory of the season with a four-set decision.
KFDM-TV
BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood
TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY
At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A Splendora Police K-9 responded to the scene and deployed his K-9 “Kilo” within minutes the suspect was located. The suspect Brian Carlos, 17, of Saratoga, Texas gave up when he saw the dog. Police are still trying to determine why he fled as he had no open warrants and nothing was found in the vehicle.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 CLOSED TONIGHT FOR CONSTRUCTION
I-45 SB Closure Tonight In South Montgomery County. All southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down Wednesday night between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be diverted to the feeder...
1 Man Dead After A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-45 (Montgomery County, TX)
Officials are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man on the highway near Woodlands. The crash occurred on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
I-45 frontage road construction to begin near Willis
Construction bids have been awarded for a frontage road extension along I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in the Willis area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction bids have been awarded for a frontage road extension along I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in the Willis area, according to Emily Black, a public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation. Construction is anticipated to start in September as of an August update from TxDOT.
hellowoodlands.com
Local Artisan & Farmers Markets 2022
Enjoy the outdoors and support small businesses by heading to one of our local artisan and farmers markets. Montgomery Sip-n-Stroll Farmers Market – Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, and beverages supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. The market held Thursdays from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at 14326 on Liberty Street in Montgomery. Learn More.
kjas.com
Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident
The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
thevindicator.com
Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO
It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God. Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood. On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER CHARGED IN SATURDAY NIGHT HEAD ON CRASH ON SH 242
SH 242 has been under construction for years. Recently the overpass was completed at FM 1314. However, the old asphalt road is being replaced with concrete which is utilizing just one side of the overpass. The approaches to both sides are marked with yellow divider sticks in the center of the road up until you pass the exit ramps. Then one sign shows that traffic is two-way. Yellow traffic buttons line the center. The overhead illumination lights are not yet working. There have been several crashes at the location already and Saturday night was no different. Just after 10:30 pm, two young ladies were eastbound in their Toyota Corolla. They had passed the FM 1314 exit and were just starting up the incline of the overpass in the eastbound lane. At the same time, the driver of a Honda Santa Fe was westbound and had just passed the entrance ramp from FM 1314 going westbound. He was descending from the overpass when he crossed the center line and struck the two women headon. Both women were trapped in their Toyota. The driver of the Honda was not injured and according to a witness disposed of several beer cans in the grass on the north side of SH 242. Caney Creek and Needham Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene. On arrival firefighters first feared a child was involved as an empty child seat was in the middle of the road. They quickly learned no child was involved but the driver and passenger of the Toyota were trapped. The passenger was removed quickly and transported to the hospital in stable condition. The female driver of the Toyota was trapped. Firefighters worked for over 20-minutes using tools to remove the doors and raise the dash of the driver. She was transported in critical but stable condition. DPS investigated the crash and field sobriety tests showed the Honda driver was intoxicated. He was arrested. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office placed a hold on both vehicles and had Milstead, the contracted wrecker for the District Attorney remove the vehicles from the scene and transport them to secure storage for further investigation. SH 242 reopened at 1 am.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fight involving large group leads to shooting in New Caney, authorities say
NEW CANEY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday. It happened in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in New Caney at around 1 a.m. Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY
-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male believed to have been assaulted was transported from another location to the hospital. Units arrived on the scene along with East Montgomery County Fire Department and MCHD. At 12:15 am the victim was pronounced deceased. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors is transporting the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Detectives are also on a second scene off Stewart Street in New Caney where a vehicle was found with blood inside. They believe it is related to the homicide scene.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton woman charged with Aggravated Assault for allegedly firing at deputy
A standoff between Liberty County sheriff’s deputies and a Dayton resident began around 8:30 p.m. Monday and ended at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with the woman’s arrest. The standoff began after the woman, identified as Claudia Carlton, 65, of Dayton, reportedly fired upon a sheriff’s deputy who was at her house on the 1400 block of CR 401 regarding an animal cruelty investigation.
Deputy constable killed while picking up food for his family in Atascocita area, Precinct 3 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A law enforcement officer shot and killed in the Atascocita area late Sunday has been identified as Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, according to Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton. “It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ANOTHER DWI CRASH WITH INJURIES ON SH 242
At 4:30 pm Sunday Caney Creek Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on Sun View and SH 242. This is between FM 1314 and Old Houston Road. They arrived on the scene to find an Infiniti QX80 SUV with heavy damage and the driver trapped in the vehicle. In addition was a Nissan Sentra, also with serious front end damage. They were able to get the male out of the Infiniti quickly. It appeared he had a severe arm injury. The driver of the Nissan was not injured. Westbound lanes were closed for close to 2-hours, and drivers had to detour through the neighborhood. Eastbound lanes remained open. DPS investigated the crash. It was learned that the Nissan Sentra was eastbound on SH 242 when the driver drove off the roadway into the ditch. He then overcorrected and came back sideways onto the roadway. His vehicle then crossed into the westbound lanes striking the Infiniti head-on. With airbags deployed and heavy left front damage to the Infiniti, the driver had no choice but to ride it out and hope he did not cross into oncoming traffic and get hit again. His vehicle came to rest almost 100-yards west of the point of impact. The driver of the Infiniti, who was the lone occupant was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The driver of the Nissan was not injured but after a field sobriety test by DPS, he was arrested for DWI. The road reopened at 6:30 pm. In the last 24 hours from 6 pm Saturday until 6 pm Sunday Montgomery County law enforcement arrested 14 intoxicated drivers. Several of those were involving crashes and at least three caused serious bodily injury. This crash was the second DWI crash involving serious bodily injury on SH 242 within one mile of each other in 18 hours. Saturday night an intoxicated driver from Huntsville crossed the center line at FM 1314 and hit two females head-on. Firefighters worked close to 20-minutes to free them.
Man shoots at EMS supervisor who stopped to help with broken-down car in Spring, HCSO says
Dispatchers received calls that the 33-year-old man was chasing cars after his car broke down, deputies said.
