Alaska’s COVID ‘superstorm’ experience of 2021 offers lessons for future pandemics, study says

I've lived in Alaska for 21 years. Here are 11 of the biggest mistakes I see first-time visitors make.
After living in the state for a long time, I've seen many first-time tourists do things they shouldn't, like feed the wildlife and skip museums.
Washington Examiner
How the transgender social contagion took over this Alaska town
On a small, unassuming cul-de-sac in Alaska, the mother of two young daughters came face-to-face with the growing phenomenon of adolescent girls identifying as the opposite sex due to a social desire to appear transgender. Critics call the social contagion theory “unfounded” and “absurd.” But for Susie, whose name I’ve changed to protect her family’s privacy, she watched it unfold in her own neighborhood, inside her own home.
Stimulus Check Update: Who Will Receive $3,200 In Direct Payments In Alaska?
Qualified Alaskans will start receiving the massive $3,200 direct payments starting next month. Early this year, the Alaska Legislature passed a budget that included $3,200 payments to eligible individuals before the year's end.
Life expectancy for North Carolinians drops
Life expectancy in North Carolina fell by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to new CDC data. By the numbers: North Carolinians lived to an average age of 76.1 — lower than the national average of 77. Women in the state (79) tended to live longer than men...
Pakistan floods - live: Disaster ‘to cost $10bn’ as one third of country under water
Pakistan’s deadly floods may have cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn as around one third of the country is feared to be underwater.The early estimates of the cost of the deluge came from the country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday, who said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.“I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10bn,” Mr Iqbal told Reuters in an interview.The minister said it might take...
