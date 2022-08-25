ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WRIC TV

Petersburg Police actively investigating shooting on Boydton Plank Road

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. According to a tweet sent out by the department on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road, near the Richmond-Petersburg intersection of I-85 and Route 460. According to police,...
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening. On Aug. 29, just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an adult man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

