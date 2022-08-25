Read full article on original website
Family of Adam Oakes responds after charges against five men in VCU hazing death are dropped
Five of eleven former Delta Chi fraternity members are no longer facing charges in connection to the death of VCU student Adam Oakes.
WRIC TV
Petersburg Police actively investigating shooting on Boydton Plank Road
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. According to a tweet sent out by the department on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road, near the Richmond-Petersburg intersection of I-85 and Route 460. According to police,...
Henrico Police investigating armed robbery in East Highland Park
Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place in the East Highland Park neighborhood of Henrico.
VCU Police asking for help identifying assault suspect
The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for help from anyone who was at the Switch Pop-up Bar after midnight on Friday, Aug. 19 as they work to identify and locate the suspect of an assault.
NBC12
Richmond Police Chief apologizes for confusion, anxiety over alleged mass shooting plot target
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is more fallout from an alleged mass shooting planned for the Fourth of July in Richmond. Now, the city’s police chief is apologizing, through a statement, for any confusion or anxiety caused by his naming Dogwood Dell as the location. “We try to help...
Ashland Police asking for help finding armed robbery suspect
According to police, the suspect went into a Circle K convenience store at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a handgun. The suspect took the cash register, left the store, got into a black sedan parked on Mount Herman Road and took off headed east on Patrick Henry Highway.
As Bible Road neighbors seek help fighting drugs, she misses her brother.
Neighbors, police, and government leaders tell the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that what once was an idyllic part of Nottoway County is now dealing with a significant rise in crime and drug overdoses.
NBC12
Former Chesterfield student now teaching at his elementary school
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Welton Williams III is a former Chesterfield County student who’s now giving back to the school district that helped to shape him. Welton is a first-year teacher at Bensley Elementary School and is already making an impact on the students. “I can’t think of a...
NBC12
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening. On Aug. 29, just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an adult man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Chesterfield man who jumped from balcony during shooting expected to survive
The victim of a shooting at a Chesterfield residential community is expected to survive.
Police searching for driver who committed hit-and-run at Commonwealth Centre Target
Police said the suspect vehicle, a silver, four-door Nissan pickup truck with a black bed cover pulled into a parking spot and hit a parked car in the adjacent spot. The driver then reportedly got out of the car and looked at the damage, before quickly getting back in the car and leaving the parking lot.
Community reacts after shots fired at Chesterfield funeral service
The Chesterfield Community is speaking out after an argument at a funeral service turned into a shooting Saturday, Aug. 27.
28-year-old Chesterfield woman reported missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Orchid Drive in Chesterfield County last Thursday.
Email about alleged mass shooting plot didn't make it to the chief in time.
For any confusion or anxiety that my stating Dogwood Dell was the most likely target, I am deeply sorry," Chief Smith said.
Dogwood Dell neighbor hopeful talks with RPD chief will rebuild community trust
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is preparing to meet with community members following controversy surrounding an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot with the goal of rebuilding trust with residents.
Drivers killed in Henrico crash; police investigate reports of interstate racing
"Virginia State Police are investigating reports that the Jaguar and Honda were racing with possibly two other vehicles at an excessive rate of speed when the crash occurred," police wrote.
Motorcyclist killed riding the wrong way on Cary Street in Richmond
Virginia State Police identified the man killed in the August 27 crash as Scott A. Hasty, of Richmond.
Man fighting for life after being shot multiple times in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating after a man was shot multiple times south of Woodlake.
NBC12
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
Southampton police chase ends when suspect goes home, pulls into driveway
According to Virginia State Police, on Friday, Aug. 26, a state trooper saw a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling at high speeds in a 25 MPH zone and passing vehicles on the solid white line in the town of Ivor. The trooper tried to stop the car but the driver refused to pull over.
