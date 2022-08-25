A former US marine who allegedly killed his girlfriend in 2016 while on vacation in San Diego, California, has been arrested in El Salvador. In a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Raymond McLeod, 37, was taken into custody Monday afternoon in El Salvador by the local law enforcement agency. McLeod has been on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list and has been wanted by the San Diego Police Department since 2016.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO