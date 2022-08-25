Read full article on original website
Related
Greg Abbott Addresses Claims He Left a Waitress in Tears for Refusing a Tip
A woman claimed in a viral Reddit post that Abbott and a party of 20 had stiffed two servers at a Rainforest Cafe in Texas of tips.
Former US marine who allegedly killed girlfriend in 2016 has been arrested in El Salvador
A former US marine who allegedly killed his girlfriend in 2016 while on vacation in San Diego, California, has been arrested in El Salvador. In a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Raymond McLeod, 37, was taken into custody Monday afternoon in El Salvador by the local law enforcement agency. McLeod has been on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list and has been wanted by the San Diego Police Department since 2016.
Americans’ life expectancy dropped even lower in 2021
This kind of drop in expectancy is similar to the one experienced after the Spanish Flu. Pexels and EricMcLeanThe new data shows the biggest drop in life expectancy over the past 100 years.
Comments / 0