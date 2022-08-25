Read full article on original website
LANE CLOSURES SCHEDULED ON SEVERAL HIGHWAYS IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to close lanes on two highways in Lafayette County on Thursday, September 1. MoDOT is scheduled to close the right lane of eastbound Interstate 70 at Highway 23 in Concordia from 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Crews will repair the guardrail during this closure. MoDOT is also scheduled to close the northbound lane of Highway 13, south of Interstate 70 and north of Hazel Dell Road in Lafayette county from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
BRIDGE WORK CLOSES ONE LANE OFF TRAFFIC ON I-70 AT ROCHEPORT
According to MoDot, a daily lane closure has begun at the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport. The closure began on Monday, August 29. Westbound I-70 will be reduced to one-lane from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday though Friday each week for the next three weeks. The lane closure will...
CITY OF CONCORDIA SCHEDULED TO TEST WARNING SIRENS
The City of Concordia Emergency Management team is scheduled to test the warning sirens. A release from the City of Concordia says the Emergency Management team is scheduled to test the sirens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 31. The test is weather permitting.
SWEET SPRINGS WOMAN INJURED IN ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A 64-year-old Sweet Springs woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, August 29. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Virginia Ulverg traveled of the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The vehicle then became airborne and struck a ditch before landing in a creek.
CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL
An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION TO AWARD A $1.6 MILLION GRANT TO SALINE COUNTY
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.6 million grant to Saline County, to support tourism by building a new visitors center. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. A news release says this project will boost...
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER PURSUIT
A 38-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with felonies after a vehicle pursuit in Chariton County on July 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Carroll and Chariton County deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle driven by Aaron Dale Dayton. Dayton’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol set up a spike strip, which caused Dayton’s vehicle to crash. Dayton’s vehicle swerved to avoid the spikes, struck the spikes, traveled of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus
Two Columbia Public Schools middle school students were assaulted Tuesday morning on their bus, a district spokeswoman said. The post Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle
A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A wrong-way driver hit a Boone County Sheriff's Department SUV north of Columbia on Thursday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted to Twitter about the crash on Highway 63 near Peabody Road around 11:10 p.m. First responders are on scene of a two vehicle crash on northbound US 63 near The post Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SALISBURY BOARD OF EDUCATION AMENDS DISTRICT TAX RATE
The Salisbury Board of Education amended the district tax rate during its meeting on Friday, August 26. In action taken by the board, the 2022-23 district tax rate was amended to $1.7197 going to capital projects fund four and $2.7500 going towards the incident fund one, for a total of $4.4697. The motion was approved unanimously.
Centralia woman accused of driving wrong way on Highway 63, crashing into deputy’s cruiser
A Centralia woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI, resisting arrest and careless driving after her vehicle hit a deputy's cruiser Wednesday night on Highway 63. The post Centralia woman accused of driving wrong way on Highway 63, crashing into deputy’s cruiser appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Centralia-area residents pack courtroom for hearing in enticement case
Two Centralia mothers say a Boone County man charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child is a threat to children. The mothers spoke at Tuesday’s emotional court hearing at the Boone County Courthouse for 33-year-old David Hoppock of Centralia, who’s currently jailed without bond. The Centralia...
Brunswick Man Arrested By Troopers
A Brunswick man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. At about 12:12 am, Troopers in Carroll County arrested 24-year-old ShyledonO Nichols for alleged DWI. He was processed at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and later released.
Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
SFCC TO HOLD JOB AND COLLEGE TRANSFER FAIR
State Fair Community College’s Career Services and Missouri Job Center is scheduled to host a free Job and College Transfer Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus. A news release says more than 65 employers...
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SFCC STUDENTS COMPETE AT SKILLS-USA NATIONAL COMPETITION
For the first time in State Fair Community College history, three students in the Precision Machining program competed in the post secondary SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills (NLSC) competition in Atlanta, Georgia, and were ranked fourth in the nation in Automated Manufacturing. Members of SFCC’s team were Mikhail Boychuk of Cole Camp, Shae Childers of Windsor and Wyatt Siegal of Tipton.
