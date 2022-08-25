The Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to close lanes on two highways in Lafayette County on Thursday, September 1. MoDOT is scheduled to close the right lane of eastbound Interstate 70 at Highway 23 in Concordia from 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Crews will repair the guardrail during this closure. MoDOT is also scheduled to close the northbound lane of Highway 13, south of Interstate 70 and north of Hazel Dell Road in Lafayette county from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO