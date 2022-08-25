Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Keenan Lee Randall, 42, Sioux City, serious domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 25, 30 days jail, one year probation. Clay Wayne Hoffman, 37, Sioux City, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jeffrey Vaneldik, 25, Anthon, Iowa, domestic abuse...
Sioux City Journal
AARP, Iowa officials highlight common scams targeting older Iowans
DES MOINES — AARP Iowa and state officials are going on a statewide “fraud watch” tour to educate older Iowans on how to spot and prevent scams that target seniors. To a crowd of about 80 people in a Des Moines library, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and fraud experts with AARP Iowa and state agencies explained methods scammers use to steal money over the phone and by email or mail.
Sioux City Journal
Which insurers will join Iowa Medicaid? DHS to announce new contracts
Iowa health care providers serving Medicaid patients hope increased competition will improve health outcomes, patient choice and quality of care for poor and disabled Iowans. But after a sometimes-tumultuous six years of the privatized Iowa Medicaid program — which saw the exit of two for-profit insurers over heavy financial losses — providers and critics warn adding new insurers could cause disruption and patient confusion.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Fire rescues man from Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a river rescue call for a man in the Missouri River near the Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. By about 2:20 p.m., a team of first responders had successfully pulled the man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Hawks
Dennis and Sandra (Lilly) Hawks of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1906 W 6th St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Dennis and Sandra were married on Sept. 2, 1972, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, S.D. Their children are Timothy (deceased); Lance and Lori of South Sioux City; Marc and Angela Hawks-Johnson of Houston, Texas; and Sarah Mohr of Maryland. Dennis and Sandra have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
Denison's Day of Jubilee: Special preparations are in active progress for a meeting to be held in Denison, Iowa, to honor the nomination of Hon. L. M. Shaw and Hon. J. C. Milliman. Speakers so far include Congressmen Geo. D. Perkins, W. P. Hepburn, and J. P. Dolliver, Hon. C. M. Harl of Council Bluffs, and Hon. A. B. Cummins of Des Moines. Bands from Denison, Logan, Charter Oak, Odebolt, Carrol, and the great band of Hawarden will lead the crowd from Northern Iowa. They will pass through Sioux City and join numerous delegates on the way.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City public pools see significant uptick in attendance
SIOUX CITY — In spite of higher entrance fees, total admissions at Sioux City's three public pools jumped nearly 20% from 2021 to 2022, with Leif Erikson and Lewis pools recording their highest attendance numbers in years. Entrance fees for the pools went up for the first time since...
Sioux City Journal
Beatles memorabilia on display at Sioux City Public Museum
SIOUX CITY — Beatlemania is alive and well at the Sioux City Public Museum. The museum's "Meet the Beatles! A Fab Four Memorabilia Collection," on display now through Nov. 27, provides a sense of just what a merchandizing bonanza the Fab Four were at the time of the British Invasion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Hoss
Darrell and Karen (Reisch) Hoss of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday. A celebration was held at Monarch restaurant in Omaha, Neb. Darrell and Karen were married on Sept. 1, 1962. Karen retired from the City of Sioux City Housing of Urban Development (HUD). Darrell was a farmer and Sears salesman before his retirement. Their children are Julie Hoss of Sioux City; and Gregory Hoss of Washington, D.C.
Sioux City Journal
Southeast Nebraska medical experts see optimism in heart disease, cancer deaths rates
Every year, cancer and heart disease account for just more than half of all deaths in the U.S., according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's true in Southeast Nebraska as well, but there are a few differences locally. In both categories, the average rate...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City East volleyball earns three-win sweep over Bishop Heelan
See the final point scored by the East High School volleyball team over Bishop Heelan. I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City woman talks about heart condition
Hollie Fahrendholz has premature ventricular contractions, or PVCs, extra heartbeats. Dr. Mohammad El Baba, an electrophysiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said he has seen the condition in patients ranging in age from 18 to 90.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
CHEERS AND JEERS: School district adopts sensible mobile phone restrictions; Biden unilaterally erases student debt
With the start of the new school year, the Sioux City public school district introduced a new policy that further restricts students' use of mobile phones on school grounds. Though some students have objected to the new policy adopted by the school board, we think they strike the right balance. We agree with interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine who said the new rules will help the district better focus on student engagement.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: South Dakota volleyball knocks off Missouri in five-set thriller
VERMILLION, S.D. – After winning the opening two sets of the match, the South Dakota volleyball team found itself at match point in the fifth set against Missouri Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion. The Coyotes, leading 14-12 in the fifth set, gave up a...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Soup Kitchen cancels plans to build new facility
SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Soup Kitchen announced Monday that it is scrapping plans to build a new facility next to The Warming Shelter, after the construction bids the nonprofit received were unaffordable. "We are looking to see if we can renovate our current building to give us more dining...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff unveils baseball stadium renovations, renames it Sisters of St. Francis Field
SIOUX CITY — The whole project started on a paper napkin. Three years ago, Briar Cliff University baseball coach Corby McGlauflin and Kevin Negaard sat at a Sioux City restaurant, and the two brainstormed a rough draft of what the new baseball facility should look like. The Chargers christened...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Cancelling student loans transfers the obligation to the taxpayers
Canceling student loan debt transfers the obligation to taxpayers. It’s a kick in the teeth to the families who saved for college, kids who worked their way through, earned scholarships, and paid off their loans. Yes, college is crazy-expensive. Ask colleges why for every $1 in student loan funding their tuition increases by $.60. -- Sharyl Bruning, Mapleton, Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: East's defense stymies Bishop Heelan in home opener
SIOUX CITY — Dalyn Tope didn’t like how he played last week. The East High School senior thought he and his teammates in the secondary didn’t do the little things well last week in Glenwood, so he focused on those leading up to a 35-3 win against Bishop Heelan at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Sioux City Journal
Ex-director who raised concerns about heart surgeon files new lawsuit against MercyOne
SIOUX CITY -- A former director in MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's cardiovascular unit has filed a new lawsuit against the hospital in which she reiterates previous claims that she was fired for reporting safety and malpractice concerns about a heart surgeon to the hospital's ethics committee. Cynthia Tener says in...
Sioux City Journal
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff volleyball loses two at home tourney
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University volleyball team lost both its matches Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center. First, the Chargers played a close five-set match with Valley City State. VCSU won the match 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 15-11. Chloe Johnson led the Chargers in kills with 19,...
Comments / 0