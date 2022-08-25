With the start of the new school year, the Sioux City public school district introduced a new policy that further restricts students' use of mobile phones on school grounds. Though some students have objected to the new policy adopted by the school board, we think they strike the right balance. We agree with interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine who said the new rules will help the district better focus on student engagement.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO