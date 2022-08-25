Read full article on original website
Former Westwood College students get federal debt canceled
WASHINGTON (AP) — Any federal student loans used to attend the for-profit Westwood College from 2002 through 2015 will be canceled after federal officials found that the school greatly exaggerated the job prospects of its graduates, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. The action will automatically erase $1.5 billion in...
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi’s capital city
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The forecasted flooding in Mississippi could not have come at a worse time for Veronique Daniels, who became homeless three months ago and was sleeping on her mother’s back porch in Jackson when she got wind of the impending disaster. The Red Cross has...
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA...
Forecast: Scattered Storms To Start The Week
Pockets of showers and thunderstorms skirted across the area today. The rain was locally heavy with Joplin recording nearly 2″ for the day, a new daily record. Moisture streaming north from the Gulf will combine with some rain triggers to keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Monday night.
