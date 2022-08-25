ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Landlord charged with stealing guns, ammunition from murdered deputy’s home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jluwV_0hVUVahq00

Guns, ammunition stolen from murdered deputy’s home, police charge landlord A North Carolina man is facing charges after police say he went into the home of a deputy who had been murdered and stole items including a bike and guns. (NCD)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man is facing charges after police say he went into the home of a deputy who had been murdered and stole items including a bike and guns.

Andrew Culbreth, who identified himself to WRAL as Ned Byrd’s landlord and said he lived in the home with the deputy, was charged with felony breaking and entering and five counts of larceny with a firearm, the station reported.

Two brothers are facing charges in the death of Byrd, who was shot and killed while on duty on Aug. 11, WTVD reported. Arturo and Alder Marin-Sotelo have been indicted in the case and face the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

According to arrest records obtained by WITN, Culbreth is accused of taking mountain bikes, a tactical case and gear, a Remington shotgun and a pistol from the house. In all, Culbreth is accused of taking items totaling at least $10,000.

In a separate sheriff’s report, there were claims that a Toyota Tacoma and camping trailer had been stolen from Byrd’s home, but officials told WRAL that property had been temporarily removed from the property due to a civil dispute and has since been recovered.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Arkansas widow hears husband’s heart beat again through transplant recipient

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas woman whose husband died nearly a year ago recently borrowed a few extra moments with the love of her life. Wes Honnell died of a traumatic brain injury following a September 2021 car accident, but Jessica Honnell celebrated her birthday two days early when she met David Beaird on Saturday and was able to hear her husband’s heart beating in Beaird’s chest, KTHV reported.
ARKANSAS STATE
WSB Radio

ID now required to buy canned whipped cream in New York state

NEW YORK — No matter how many gray hairs or wrinkles you proudly display, grocery shoppers in New York state must now provide a valid ID to purchase canned whipped cream. A little-known state law banning sales of cartridges used in cans of the whipped topping to those under 21 was enacted nine months ago in a bid to discourage teenagers from possibly abusing nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, NBC News reported.
LIFESTYLE
WSB Radio

Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

YUMA, Ariz. — (AP) — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared "a major step forward to secure our border" with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim. They walked through tribal lands to the edge of...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Landlord#Wral#Witn#Remington#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSB Radio

FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal regulators have sued a data broker they accuse of selling sensitive geolocation data from millions of mobile devices, information that can be used to identify people and track their movements to and from sensitive locations, including reproductive health clinics, homeless shelters and places of worship.
IDAHO STATE
WSB Radio

Georgia DOT awards over $150 million in construction contracts

ATLANTA — In July 2022 the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded approximately $150,615,453 to a total of 22 projects. The largest single investment, worth approximately $35 million, was awarded to Vertical Earth Inc for a widening and reconstruction project consisting of 2.373 miles on state Route 9 from McFarland Road to Post Road/Mullinax Road in Forsyth County. This contract represents 34% of the awarded funds.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
89K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy