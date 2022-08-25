ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit

Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Young Guru Decodes JAY-Z’s Mind-Blowing ‘GOD DID’ Verse

JAY-Z has the Hip Hop world in shambles thanks to his verse on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” off his album of the same name, and now Young Guru is breaking it down for fans. On Friday (August 26), Hov’s longtime engineer shared a video on his Instagram page of him explaining one of Jay’s lines on the song where he uses a triple entendre to describe people having to face him and his legitimate business.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse

Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list.  “Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Is So Cute Singing Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’

Looks like Cardi B is rubbing off on her darling daughter Kulture! The adorable 4-year-old girl showed off her singing talents, much like her mom, in a video shared to the rapper’s Instagram Stories on Friday (August 26). In the clip, which has since been replaced with new videos, Kulture appears to request a ditty to perform, which prompts Cardi to ask, “The Ra Ra song? How does the Ra Ra song go?”, per People. And with that, future Grammy-winner Kulture gives her amazing rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”! Cardi captioned the post, “My baby so pretty.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Subscribers Notice Glaring Blunder After Cartoon Network Show's Removal

While HBO Max has been removing content from its service lately, it has left behind some odds and ends that have fans surprised. The Cartoon Network series Victor and Valentino was removed from HBO Max on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Surprisingly, the user profile icons for the two titular characters are still available even at the time of this writing.
TV SERIES
