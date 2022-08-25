Landing CEO on Flexible Apartment Leasing Amid Rising Rents
Bill Smith, CEO and founder of the flexible apartment leasing company Landing, joined Cheddar News to discuss its recent funding round of $125 million and the issue of rising rents across the country. “Landing is the first flexible living platform. So this allows people to join landing and get access to our network of apartments across 275 cities in the U.S.," he said. "And so our members can live anywhere they want to at any time.”
Comments / 0