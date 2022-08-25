ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landing CEO on Flexible Apartment Leasing Amid Rising Rents

Bill Smith, CEO and founder of the flexible apartment leasing company Landing, joined Cheddar News to discuss its recent funding round of $125 million and the issue of rising rents across the country. “Landing is the first flexible living platform. So this allows people to join landing and get access to our network of apartments across 275 cities in the U.S.," he said. "And so our members can live anywhere they want to at any time.”

Cheddar News

What the Signs Are for a Housing Recession

With home sales beginning to drop, some experts believe that we may be headed towards a housing recession. Nick Bailey, the president and CEO of RE/MAX LLC, joined Cheddar News to discuss the current housing climate and whether or not buyers are starting to see some relief. "I think the most important thing to note of what's happening with this market is we're really returning to some level of balance.”
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Smart Shopping Cart Technology Developer Shopic to Hit U.S. Market Soon, CEO Says

Smart shopping cart technology developer Shopic raised $35 million dollars in a Series B round led by Qualcomm Ventures. Shopic develops an A.I.-powered device that can be attached to any standard shopping cart, turning it into a smart cart. The device can identify and display the price of any item that's placed into the cart in real-time. Shoppers can also see an in-store map of aisles, as well as promotions and discounts for certain products. The system also acts as a self-checkout service; and for grocers, Shopic provides data-based insights into customer behavior and aisle. Raz Golan, founder and CEO of Shopic, joined Cheddar News's Closing Bell to discuss.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

VF Confirms Job Cuts as Layoffs Pile Up

The parent company of Vans, Supreme and The North Face is trimming some fat as the broader industry responds to slowing consumer demand and growing economic uncertainty by pruning headcount. VF Corp. confirmed the content of a Denver Business Journal article published Tuesday citing CEO Steve Rendle’s letter to employees outlining plans to cut about 300 corporate jobs and another 300 open roles. A rep on Wednesday said the Colorado company is “not providing any more details” on the workforce reduction. The Denver-based employer of 35,000 noted a slowdown among consumers and retail partners when it reported first-quarter results last month, telling...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Wealth Tech Firm Farther Raises $15 Million to Offer New Kind of Wealth Management

Wealth tech firm Farther raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Father says it's a new kind of financial institution offering wealth management through expert advisors and A.I. technology. The startup caters to high-net-worth professionals looking to build generational wealth who need a more holistic approach to managing their money. Taylor Matthews, co-founder and CEO of Father, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cheddar News

Is It Safe? Consumers Warned of Possible Health Risks From Delta-8 THC or 'Diet Weed'

A buzzy cannabis product has been taking the U.S. by storm. Proponents of delta-8 THC, or "marijuana-lite," as it is sometimes known, promise a product that feels like a milder version of traditional cannabis and is also fully legal.If it sounds too good to be true, that's because it likely is. And experts are calling attention to potential health risks delta-8 THC could pose to unwitting consumers. "When people go into gas stations, or people go into health food stores or smoke shops, and they see these products there, it's natural to think that they're okay, that they're sanctioned to some...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Cheddar News

Wall Street's Sell-Off Continues as Investors Remain Concerned About Fed Rate Hikes, Tighter Monetary Policy

Stocks extended Friday's losses Monday as investors still remain worried about rising interest rates and tighter monetary policy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell didn't mince words during the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium, saying there would be more 'pain' ahead as the central bank works to fight inflation. Art Hogan, Chief Market Strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's price movement, whether and how long this volatility could continue, how much the Fed could continue to raise rates this year, and more.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Mickey Mantle Is Still Breaking Records With 1952 Baseball Card That Sold for $12.6 Million

Baseball legend, the late Mickey Mantle, hit another one out of the park this weekend when his rare mint condition 1952 Topps trading card sold for a staggering $12.6 million. Expectations were high when the auction began last month. The card last sold in 1991 for $50,000 but after the auction wrapped up this weekend, it has become the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. It beat a record set in May when a Diego Maradona jersey worn in the 1986 World Cup sold for $9.3 million. A Honus Wagner baseball card recently sold in a private deal for...
MLB
Cheddar News

No Stopping Sea Level Rise From Melting 'Dead Ice' on Greenland, Study Shows

Greenland is on track to lose more than 3 percent of its ice sheet, triggering almost 11 inches of sea-level rise — and scientists say there's nothing that can be done to stop it."It's dead ice. It's just going to melt and disappear from the ice sheet," William Colgan, a glaciologist at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, told the Associated Press. "This ice has been consigned to the ocean, regardless of what climate (emissions) scenario we take now."A new study, co-authored by Colgan and published in Nature Climate Change, doubles previous forecasts of how much sea level rise...
EARTH SCIENCE
Cheddar News

Nancy Grace, Remy Ma, Simple Plan & More: The Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.Nancy Grace Talks DNAFamed TV host and former prosecutor Nancy Grace appeared on Cheddar News this week to talk about her Peacock show Bloodline Detectives. The series examines how years-old cold cases are solved by using forensic evidence. Grace talked to Cheddar News' Baker Machado about the real-life implications the show and its findings are having on impacted families. "When...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

How to Trade Crypto Amid Recent Volatility

Bitcoin dropped below the $20,000 mark following remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell late last week, after he vowed to maintain the U.S. central bank's hawkish stance to continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation. Cheddar News speaks with Karim Dandashy, portfolio manager at Stablehouse, about where he sees coin prices going from here.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Consumers Feel Better About Economy After Three Months of Declining Confidence

Americans' feelings about the economy improved in August for the first time in three months, according to the latest Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.  The monthly survey, which asks consumers about their view of business and labor conditions, increased to 145.4 from 139.7 in July. The positive turn is notable given the recent whiplash-inducing mix of economic data. To list just a few of the seemingly contradictory numbers: Inflation remains at a 4o-year high but is beginning to moderate. The housing market is in a "recession." Gross domestic product is down for the second quarter in a row. Gross domestic income...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Queer-Centric Health Care Provider Tries to Tackle Monkeypox Without Stigma

While the monkeypox outbreak has so far been highly prevalent among those who identify as LGBTQ, public health officials have taken pains to stress that the disease is not exclusive to that demographic, nor is it exclusively sexually transmitted. The situation has placed queer-centric healthcare provider FOLX Health in the difficult position of trying to provide needed care to LGBTQ patients while making sure not to contribute to the perception that monkeypox is a "gay disease" — as HIV/AIDS was initially treated in the 1980s.  Threading that needle, the company last week launched a virtual service targeting the disease that includes education,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Cheddar News

