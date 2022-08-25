Video shows street brawl, shooting in Chinatown; Philly police searching for suspect

Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in the search for the suspect who shot a man after a fight in a Chinatown street.

Police say a group of men was seen confronting a 52-year-old man as he walked on North 10th Street near Race Street around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The video shows the confrontation turn into a street brawl. At one point the suspect pulls out a gun and the victim begins to run away.

But after a few steps he's shot twice and falls to the ground. Police say he was critically injured.

The gunman was among a group of people who left a nearby restaurant before the shooting, police say. That group was seen walking towards 9th and Race streets after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.