Grossmont High water polo ranking foreshadows a strong season

Grossmont High water polo coach Clint McLaughlin isn’t much into rankings, and truth be told, he didn’t bother to look at the first Top 10 that appeared in the Union-Tribune before the 2022 season.

When he was told that the Foothillers were No. 4 in the section there was brief silence.

“Somebody is being a little generous,” said the veteran coach entering his 15 th season. “In all the time I’ve been here, we’ve never started the season that high.”

What does it mean?

“My guess is it’ll be bulletin board material for some of the teams that beat us last year and are listed below us,” said McLaughlin, who's a firefighter when he isn’t coaching. “But it’ll also be extra motivation to prove we belong there. We should see pretty quickly.”

As usual, the schedule is loaded, which is just what McLaughlin wants.

The preseason list of opponents includes No. 2 La Jolla and No. 3 Bishop’s plus No. 7 Carlsbad. Additionally, Grossmont will play in the America’s Finest City Tournament, which brings together most of the county’s top teams. Later in the fall, the Foothillers will travel to Orange County to participate in the Steve Pal Tournament.

Although Grossmont has been predicted the team to beat in the Hill League, perennial thorn in its side, Valhalla, was ranked No. 6 in the section before any matches were played.

“I try to play against programs like La Jolla and Bishop’s,” McLaughlin said. “I preach to the kids to compete against the best early so that at the end of the season we know we can compete. We’ve been in the Open Division for a few years and that’s great. If you can make the semifinals, you know you’ll get to play in the Southern California Regionals.

“The reason we’re playing in the Steve Pal Tournament this year is La Jolla, I think, won it last year and it’s a chance to see some opponents we’ve never seen before. You learn when you play against different teams in different pools.

“We want to challenge ourselves by playing the best.”

The Foothillers lost just four players off the 19-9 team a year ago, but one of them was Sammy Chiu, the leading scorer.

“Three of the four players were starters, so we did lose a lot of experience,” McLaughlin said. “But this is a very fun group. Several players on this team are brothers of guys who were players on previous teams, including from the 2017 section (Division I) champions.”

One of the key starters, Jake Simpson, is the younger brother of Tyler Simpson (2019). Brandon Case, another key veteran, is the brother of Tyler Case (2021), and the goalie, Paxton George, is the brother of goalie Parker George (2019).

“Those guys watched their older brothers play and they started playing young,” said McLaughlin. “They came in with a passion and their goal is to play in college.”

McLaughlin, a graduate of Valhalla High, said having Grossmont and Valhalla among the top 10 and teams like Santana also considered, is a sign that the East County is back on the right track.

“It wasn’t that long ago that the East County schools were among the best,” said McLaughlin, who runs East County Aquatics. “The goal is to return to that by building back the club programs. I think that’s one of the things that programs like Bishop’s, La Jolla and Cathedral Catholic have — players with a lot of experience when they come in the ninth grade.

“The club has more than 100 players from throughout the county starting at 6 years old through high school. We want the players to be in our club, but the important thing is they continue working — somewhere. We want the younger kids to be in the water polo culture.”

Behind McLaughlin, the Foothillers have never had a losing record and have had several 20-win seasons. Is this another one of them?

“We’ll see,” he said chuckling, obviously hopeful the pollsters are accurate.

Steve Brand is a freelance writer.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .