Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
Local Starbucks manager opens new Lexington location
Mo Mo Anselmi’s busy life is about to get even busier. The immigrant from Italy arrived in the United States just over five years ago, after working at Apple Computer in Ireland. Her job was interesting and challenging but was an internship and lasted only three months. She then moved to Sumter, SC, and what came next was her introduction to Starbucks Coffee.
Soda City Live: Grand opening celebration of the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s an exciting day for the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. The members’ facility is standing again and holding its opening celebration. It’s located behind Maxcy Gregg Park in downtown Columbia near the campus of the University of South Carolina. The building had been burned down in 2018. They thought it was arson, but that was never proven.
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
Latin Festival draws thousands to Columbia's Main St.
“Salsa like there is no mañana” was the message on one woman’s shirt Saturday, and it served as an unofficial motto as the Main Street Latin Festival returned for its 19th year in Columbia. Performers from close by, like the Carolina Rock Band, and from afar, like...
The Courage Center to hold Overdose Awareness Day event
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands nonprofit is holding an Overdose Awareness Day event this Wednesday. Aug. 31st is Overdose Awareness Day, it is a day to remember those who have died and to acknowledge the grief of their loved ones. Organizers with The Courage Center said the event is...
Health U: Headache Pain and Migraines
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From stress headaches to migraines, headaches plague many of us. Dr. David Kopel of Southeastern Neurology and Memory Clinic at Lexington Medical Center, answers some headache questions. For more information about Southeastern Neurology and Memory Clinic, visit SENeurologyAndMemory.com. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
Small furry pets available for adoption in Columbia
Small furry pets available for adoption in Columbia. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Columbia, South Carolina on Petfinder.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised drivers of a water main break Monday morning. The organization said repairs are underway in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible. If driving in the area Columbia Water is asking drivers to slow down while navigating.
Freeway Music holds grand opening Saturday at new Cayce location
Freeway Music held its grand opening in Cayce Saturday, marking the sixth location in the Midlands. The premier music school greeted guests with food, drinks, tours and live music. Sims Music was offering free guitar restringing at the grand opening and guests were quick to arrive with their guitars to...
More than 350 acres added to this South Carolina State Park
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians who enjoy the outdoors have one more reason to celebrate this week. Over 350 acres of land -- comprised of three tracts -- have been added to Lee State Park, just east of Bishopville in Lee County. South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation &...
Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed
It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
Olde Country Buffet in West Columbia hosting grand opening celebration
Country food lovers will now be able to enjoy a special priced all you can eat buffet at lunch prices all weekend long at the new Olde Country Buffet located at 2250 Sunset Blvd in West Columbia. The home styled restaurant is hosting its grand opening weekend celebrations in Friday, Aug. 26 through 28.
Son's suggestion to buy a SC lottery ticket wins mom $300,000
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina mom won big when her son suggested she buy a lottery ticket. The son's gut feeling won the family $300,000, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. “We were speechless and then started yelling,” said the Mom. “It was...
Former Gamecock signs first-ever female athlete deal with Ruffles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock Aja Wilson signed the first-ever female athlete deal with the Ruffles brand. Ruffles and Wilson are partnering together to launch her own signature flavor, Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ. Wilson posted about her new partnership with the Ruffles brand on her Instagram page. The...
DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health. DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide. The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites […]
Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
University of South Carolina changing mascot’s name over rooster dispute
The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird's former and current owners.
