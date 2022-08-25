ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland, OH
Elections
Cleveland, OH
Education
Cleveland, OH
Government
WKYC

Court won't hear appeal in Oberlin College $25M judgment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not take up an appeal of a $25 million judgment against Oberlin College in a business' lawsuit claiming it was libeled by the school after a shoplifting incident involving three Black students. The court did not say...
OBERLIN, OH
WKYC

Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement

KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
KENT, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Cleveland City Council lay out proposal for spending $102 million in ARPA funds

CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is finalizing its plan to spend the next round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Monday, Cleveland City Council and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's office announced plans to allocate over $102 million to 15 separate initiatives. The two sides met for over four hours in a caucus earlier in the day. The next step will be to create legislation that can be introduced to council at their September 12 meeting.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Nageotte
Person
Joe Biden
WKYC

Explaining the Baker Mayfield drama involving reporter Cynthia Frelund, Browns roster cuts, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a plane crash at Mayfield Middle School, what the family of Jayland Walker is saying about new police bodycam footage, how one Black woman created her own law firm to serve those in need during the pandemic, explaining the Baker Mayfield drama involving reporter Cynthia Frelund, Cleveland Browns roster cuts, how to get discounted Guardians tickets, and more on 3News Now.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle named favorite teacher by Artemis 1 executive

CLEVELAND — It's amazing to know how significant of a role Cleveland's NASA Glenn has played in the Artemis 1 mission, overseeing development of the service module that will power and propel the Orion space capsule out of earth's orbit, around the moon and back. It's even cooler to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Student Loan Forgiveness#Debt Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Local#Nopec#Cedar Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKYC

Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland: 'Largest international gathering in city's history' coming in 2024

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's planning of the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games is in full swing. The organization will hold a press conference this morning at 9:30 a.m. at Public Hall, formally kicking off its hosting of the event that's expected to be "the largest international gathering in the city’s history," according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy