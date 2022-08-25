Read full article on original website
Ohio Debate Commission announces gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and Chief Justice debates set for October in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by Ohio Capital Journal. The Ohio Debate Commission announced its plans Monday for the U.S. Senate, governor and chief justice of the state supreme court races. The Democrats in all three contests plan to attend. The Republicans haven’t signed on yet.
Cleveland school officially renamed after former US Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones
CLEVELAND — Cleveland leaders gathered in the city's Glenville neighborhood Tuesday to celebrate the formal naming of a school after one of the area's most prominent politicians. The former Patrick Henry School on Durant Avenue was officially renamed after former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones. The Cleveland Metropolitan School...
Black Business Month: How a Cleveland lawyer became 'The People's Esquire' during pandemic hardships
CLEVELAND — 37-year-old Arleesha Wilson is a mother of two, a 2003 graduate of Cleveland’s John Hay High School and the owner of her own law firm. The accomplishment is notable as a Black woman because women of color only hold 3 percent of law firm leadership positions, according to the American Bar Association.
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Gov. Mike DeWine to visit Elyria, Cleveland Heights Tuesday for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
ELYRIA, Ohio — Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will make stops in Lorain County and Cuyahoga County Tuesday, August 30, to promote Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio, a news release said. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will join her. First Lady DeWine will first stop at Lorain County’s Imagination...
Court won't hear appeal in Oberlin College $25M judgment
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not take up an appeal of a $25 million judgment against Oberlin College in a business' lawsuit claiming it was libeled by the school after a shoplifting incident involving three Black students. The court did not say...
Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement
KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
WKYC Studios to expand early evening news programming to 4 p.m. starting September 12
CLEVELAND — A new hour of news is coming to WKYC this fall. Starting September 12, WKYC Studios will be expanding our afternoon lineup of news programming, highlighted by the addition of a brand-new, hour-long newscast “What’s Now” at 5 p.m. as “What’s New” moves up one hour earlier, beginning at 4 p.m.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Cleveland City Council lay out proposal for spending $102 million in ARPA funds
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is finalizing its plan to spend the next round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Monday, Cleveland City Council and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's office announced plans to allocate over $102 million to 15 separate initiatives. The two sides met for over four hours in a caucus earlier in the day. The next step will be to create legislation that can be introduced to council at their September 12 meeting.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan reveals details for proposed citizen oversight board: See the plan
AKRON, Ohio — Plans to create a citizen oversight board in Akron were released late Tuesday morning, coming two months after 25-year-old Jayland Walker was shot and killed by eight officers amid an overnight chase. The long-term goal includes creating a Nov. 2023 ballot initiative, which Mayor Horrigan’s office...
Explaining the Baker Mayfield drama involving reporter Cynthia Frelund, Browns roster cuts, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a plane crash at Mayfield Middle School, what the family of Jayland Walker is saying about new police bodycam footage, how one Black woman created her own law firm to serve those in need during the pandemic, explaining the Baker Mayfield drama involving reporter Cynthia Frelund, Cleveland Browns roster cuts, how to get discounted Guardians tickets, and more on 3News Now.
WKYC
St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle named favorite teacher by Artemis 1 executive
CLEVELAND — It's amazing to know how significant of a role Cleveland's NASA Glenn has played in the Artemis 1 mission, overseeing development of the service module that will power and propel the Orion space capsule out of earth's orbit, around the moon and back. It's even cooler to...
Akron city leaders and activists push for police civilian review board, disagree on how it should become law
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron is taking a step toward transparency. Mayor Dan Horrigan's office is proposing a police civilian review board that would allow citizens and police outsiders to hold officers accountable. A five-page document reveals the city of Akron's plan to increase police accountability with...
WKYC
NorthEATs Ohio: Bright Side in Ohio City
3News' Austin Love visited the newly revamped Bright Side in Ohio City. The restaurant features new American comfort food with healthful ingredients.
Ukrainian independence celebrated in Parma as fighting continues in Eastern Europe
PARMA, Ohio — A day to celebrate independence became a reminder of how fragile independence is right now in Ukraine. Hundreds lined the streets of Ukrainian Village in Parma on Saturday to honor the country's fighting spirit, now six months since the Russian invasion. Flags of blue and yellow dotted the streets of as hundreds gathered for a parade.
Record-breaking attendance for the 76th One World Day celebration in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — One World Day celebrated their 76th year today from the Cleveland Cultural Gardens. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. One World Day is a celebration of internationally born Clevelanders that have made Northeast...
Indictments handed down to 14 for their roles in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking organization
CLEVELAND — A 38-count indictment was handed down to to fourteen members of a drug trafficking organization that operated in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The indictment alleged that the defendants participated...
'We need to talk': Attorneys for family of Jayland Walker criticize Akron leaders amid investigation into fatal shooting involving police
AKRON, Ohio — The legal team representing the family of Jayland Walker held a press conference Tuesday to discuss recently released video showing the moments following Walker's fatal shooting at the hands of Akron police officers back in June. The bodycam footage, obtained following a lawsuit filed by the...
Jayland Walker shooting: Here's what newly released Akron police bodycam video reveals
AKRON, Ohio — Additional bodycam video of the shooting death of Jayland Walker has been made available to 3News from the Akron Police Department. The video, which was released after a lawsuit filed by the Akron Beacon Journal, shows more of the period after Walker was shot dozens of times by eight officers after a police chase on June 27.
Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland: 'Largest international gathering in city's history' coming in 2024
CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's planning of the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games is in full swing. The organization will hold a press conference this morning at 9:30 a.m. at Public Hall, formally kicking off its hosting of the event that's expected to be "the largest international gathering in the city’s history," according to a news release.
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Sandusky to highlight construction plans to improve US 6 near Cedar Point
SANDUSKY, Ohio — U.S. 6, which is a key roadway that provides access to Cedar Point, will be going under construction with “significant infrastructure upgrades that will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety.”. With a federal grant worth nearly $24.5 million in place, U.S. Transportation...
Comments / 0