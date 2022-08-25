ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Virginia State Police investigates interstate shooting in Fairfax County

 5 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) said it was investigating a shooting that took place along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning.

Troopers said a person who had been traveling on I-495 near Exit 52B called them around 4:50 a.m. to say he and the driver of another car were on the roadway. Both pulled off onto the exit ramp. The person said the other driver got out of his car and started shooting at him. The driver got back into the car and drove away. The caller was not hurt.

Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC

VSP said it was following up on leads and asked anyone with information about the incident to call Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or calling (703) 803-0026. People also can email Virginia State Police .

