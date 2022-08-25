Read full article on original website
Annual Sugar Mound Festival Vendors Needed
Vendors are needed for the 52nd Annual Sugar Mound Festival in Mound City Kansas. If you would like to be a vendor visit www.sugarmountartscrafts.com and click on the vendor contract for prices and availability. The 52nd Annual Sugar Mound Festival will be on Saturday, October 10th, and Sunday, October 11th...
Custom Made Letter Jackets for all area schools
Custom made Letter Jackets for local schools available at Custom. Creations in Butler. Order now for fall or Christmas delivery. After hour fittings available. Custom Creation is known for their. screen pressing and embroidery but it’s that time of year for high. school students to get their letter jacket...
Lowry City: Fun Time Farms Open September 23rd
Lowry City is the main attraction for fall family-oriented attractions during the Halloween season. The Fun Time Farms Corn Maze is the brainstorm of Kalberloh, family. Jim Kalberloh is just one of 11 family member partners involved in the creation of this ten-acre corn maze located in Lowry City. Fun...
Fun Time Farms
Fun Time Farms will be opening on September 23rd for the 2022 season. Fun Time Farms has a haunted corn maze, Zombie Shootout with live Zombies, outdoor games, and a firepit. Fun Time Farms is a Family event for the Halloween season. Fun Time Farms is open Fridays, 5pm to...
Vernie Beatrice “Bea” Hunt, age 96 of Butler
Graveside services for Bea Hunt of Butler, Missouri will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri under direction of Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. No visitation. Contributions to American Diabetes Association. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Vernie Beatrice “Bea” Hunt, age 96...
Cynthia Rose Oates, age 62 of Adrian
A Celebration of life for Cynthia Rose Oates of Adrian, Missouri will be held at a later date. Arrangements under direction of the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Contributions to Susan G. Komen Foundation, K.C. Pet Project or Adrain United Methodist Church. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Cynthia Rose Oates,...
Judith Medcalf 76, of La Cygne
Judith Medcalf 76, of La Cygne, Kansas passed away August 24, 2022 at Villa St. Francis in Olathe, Kansas. Graveside services will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Sharon Cemetery, Drexel, Missouri. Services under the direction of Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Press Release from the Clinton Police Department.
Homicide Investigation in Clinton. Clinton Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday evening, August 27th at about 6:15 pm to a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was...
