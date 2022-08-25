Tax expert breaks down best fiscal moves on heels of federal student loan forgiveness

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The federal government is forgiving billions of dollars in student loans.

The president’s plan will forgive $10,000 worth of federal debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or couples earning less than $250,000.

People who received pell grants as low-income students could see their debt cut by $20,000.

President of Total Income Tax, LLC in Peoria , William Sharpe, said Thursday, “I think this is going to be huge, of course, all politics aside, for your personal pocketbook because it’s still tough for a lot of families and a lot of individuals and this is one of the bigger debts that people stress about.”

