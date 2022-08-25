ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Tax expert breaks down best fiscal moves on heels of federal student loan forgiveness

By Rebecca Brumfield
 5 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The federal government is forgiving billions of dollars in student loans.

The president’s plan will forgive $10,000 worth of federal debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or couples earning less than $250,000.

People who received pell grants as low-income students could see their debt cut by $20,000.

208K borrowers will have $3.9B in student debt discharged by Education Dept.: Here’s why

President of Total Income Tax, LLC in Peoria , William Sharpe, said Thursday, “I think this is going to be huge, of course, all politics aside, for your personal pocketbook because it’s still tough for a lot of families and a lot of individuals and this is one of the bigger debts that people stress about.”

To learn more about if federal student loan forgiveness will have to be claimed this upcoming tax season, watch the interview above.

IRS to pay 5 percent interest to individuals with delayed tax refunds
Peoria teacher’s union claims it was misled by school district

Click here for the latest update on this story! PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, new contract negotiations between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers began. After negotiations stalled between the teacher’s union and school district earlier this month, a federal mediator was called in to help. “We’re hoping with the mediator that […]
PEORIA, IL
Study shows manufacturing’s multi-billion dollar impact on Peoria area

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent study is bringing Illinois’ manufacturing scene to the spotlight for its multi-billion dollar economic impact, and it’s directly affecting the Central Illinois area. Manufacturing matters, that’s the message of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association as industry leaders tour the state. Wednesday, the tour made a stop at Morton Industries. “Manufacturing […]
PEORIA, IL
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
Local health leaders remind parents of back-to-school vaccines

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health leaders are encouraging parents to get their children immunized ahead of the new school year. For the 2020-2021 school year, the CDC said the number of kindergartners that received required vaccines dropped by one percent, accounting for more than 35,000 children nationwide. “I think the problem has been with […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Small School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington caused five turnovers and beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 21-8 in the season opener for both schools Friday night. Other small school football winners included: Eureka, Central Catholic, Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Tremont, Elmwood-Brimfield, Prairie Central, Knoxville, Stark County and South Fulton.
LEXINGTON, IL
CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community

BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
BRIMFIELD, IL
Boot Camp: ‘Stronger’ Farmington Team Looks for Deep Playoff Run

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There’s nothing wrong with a run to football’s state quarterfinals. But Farmington felt it got pushed around by Tri-Valley in last fall’s third-round class 2A playoff game so the Farmers did something about it. They spent the summer in the school’s new weight room. “We are definitely stronger,” said senior Sam […]
FARMINGTON, IL
