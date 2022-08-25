ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Navajo Nation sees success in COVID-19 vaccination for children

The Indian Health Service says the Navajo Nation has been exceptional at rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine to children, but still faces many logistical challenges especially with the youngest age group. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports. More than half of children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated against COVID-19...
Planned Parenthood to resume abortions in Arizona

Planned Parenthood is again offering abortion care in Pima County after months of legal limbo. On Monday, two facilities reverted to the services provided before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Officials say they can do so under a court injunction that blocks the state’s near-total abortion ban. A...
A tomato spill makes a major California highway a marinara mess

Some California drivers got a saucy surprise in their Monday morning commute after a truck hit the center divider on Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento, Calif., slathering several lanes in quickly crushed tomatoes. Sacramento's KTVU TV news reported that the accident, which happened around 5 a.m. local time...
