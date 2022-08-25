Effective: 2022-08-31 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Oswego counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 57 MINUTES AGO