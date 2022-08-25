ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Four dead, including constable, at Lind Commons Apartments

By Perla Shaheen, Bivian Contreras, Caleb J. Fernández, Anne Simmons, Faith Abercrombie
KGUN 9 Tucson News
5 days ago
 5 days ago
UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

TPD has confirmed that four people were killed in this incident. One of the victims was Pima County Justice Precinct 8 Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43, appointed to the vacant position by the Board of Supervisors earlier this year in March.

Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice at the complex, but additional details are still unknown.

One of the others killed was a Lind Commons employee. The third victim is currently unknown.

Officers conducted an honors ceremony on the scene a little after 6 p.m. when they moved her body to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The shooting suspect also died at the scene.

The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has responded to reports of a shooting.

Officers say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Lind Commons Apartments, 3493 E. Lind Rd .

According to the TPD, SWAT officers had to negotiate with a hostage situation. They confirm at least one victim is involved, plus multiple injuries.

KGUN 9 has learned no arrests were made yet, and the original threat is diminished. TPD will release more information, including the names of the victims, once families have been notified.

This is an active scene currently under investigation, with 50-100 officers coming in and out of the apartments formerly known as Palo Verde Terrace.

On-scene authorities told KGUN 9 officers did not open fire during the shooting, nor did police fire any bullets after.

Though the SWAT team has left, investigators will remain at the scene all day.

KGUN 9 has a team on the scene reporting updates as they become available.

Please stay with us for continuing coverage.

Perla Shaheen is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Perla graduated in May 2020 from the University of California, Berkeley, where she majored in Political Science. Share your story ideas and important issues with Perla by emailing perla.shaheen@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

