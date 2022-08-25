Thursday forecast: A few lingering showers overnight with great Friday weather

Skies clear Friday afternoon with a great weekend on the way! Next week we'll have heat, humidity, wind, and storm chances moving in - not a great forecast.

Overnight expect on / off rain showers primarily for the Lansing metro area. Further south we have a lesser chance of any wet weather through the nighttime hours. Lows will cool off into the middle 60s with a light wind out of the south.

That light south wind quickly flips out of the north into Friday as our cold front moves south. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 70s with much lower humidity. Expect more sunshine to come out for the afternoon and evening hours as well.

Saturday we'll warm just a tad into the lower 80s with bright sunny skies.

Sunday the real heat starts to arrive. Humidity will rise through the day as highs warm into the upper 80s. By the evening expect a heat index near 90 degrees. There is a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm Sunday evening as well. Winds will be from the south at 10-15mph.

Monday and Tuesday we'll have scattered storms, temperatures in the middle 80s, and very high humidity. To add insult to injury, the winds will be gusting near 35 mph both days as well. Yuck!

