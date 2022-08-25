ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

localocnews.com

Seal Beach cooling center will reopen this weekend

As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen a cooling center. The cooling center will be open Saturday, September 3rd, through Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Location: 3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach, CA. Hours of Operation: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Matthew Weber and Jonathan Louie Appointed to LA-based KROST Principal in Development Program

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Los Angeles-based CPA firm, KROST CPAs & Consultants, appoints Matthew Weber, CPA, MAcc, and Jonathan Louie, CPA, MST, to join KROST’s Principal in Development (PID) program In the PID program, Matthew and Jonathan will join leadership trainings to prepare for the partner path, as well as attend partner meetings to gain insight into the role. They will set individual goals that they will work on to achieve over the course of the next year or two. During this time, Matthew and Jonathan will refine their skills and develop their knowledge in their field of expertise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

City of Irvine and UCI Host Hispanic Heritage Month Festival

The City of Irvine, in partnership with University of California, Irvine, will host the inaugural Fiesta Latina en Irvine at Great Park on Saturday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event honors the generations of Latin American individuals and heroes who have positively influenced and enriched our...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Come and enjoy free entertainment at the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta

St. Irenaeus parishioners, Diocese of Orange parishioners, and community members who enjoy free musical entertainment are invited to come to the Fall Fiesta at St. Irenaeus Parish on September 16-17 and be entertained by a variety of different groups throughout the day and night. Fiesta Co-Chair Kyeli Roberts has arranged for the following groups to perform for each of the days. DJ Music will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. A variety of DJ Music will be played between group performances during all three days.
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

Help the Boys and Girls Clubs make a Field of Dreams a reality for our Club youth

Please join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress in thanking the Angels Baseball Foundation as we plan our annual gala and auction. This year’s gala titled the Field of Dreams will be held at Angel Stadium on September 24th from 5:30 – 11:00 pm. This year’s gala will raise money to provide free and low-cost summer and afterschool program activities for children and teens in Anaheim, Cypress and surrounding areas. We are also committed to providing Club scholarships to children from military-affiliated families. Without the Club, many local children and teens would be home alone, unsupervised and vulnerable to dangerous influences.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Anaheim’s Little Arabia District is finally recognized

The Los Angeles office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) today welcomed the Anaheim City Council’s decision to officially designate a portion of the Brookhurst corridor, from Broadway to Ball Street, in Anaheim, CA, as Little Arabia. SEE: “Little Arabia Exists”: Anaheim Officially Recognizes America’s First Arab American...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Huntington Beach native serves aboard USNS Mercy

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adrianne Foggetti, from Huntington Beach, Calif., right, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Merrill, from Adrian, Mich., treat a simulated patient during a crash and salvage drill near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Visit Anaheim focuses on short term convention business, bookings up by 11 percent compared to 2019

Visit Anaheim, the official destination marketing organization for Anaheim, announced its 2022 confirmed bookings for the Anaheim Convention Center are up 11 percent compared to 2019. Strategically focused on booking short-term convention business to fuel local recovery, Visit Anaheim will host 90 percent of these Anaheim events from 2022–2024.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

AUHSD Highlights Booklet now available

The AUHSD Highlights Booklet is now available in a digital format. The flipbook provides information, including QR codes connected to videos, about the many excellent programs, projects, and events throughout the Anaheim Union High School District, including:. AUHSD + Google Certificates. Anaheim’s Innovative Mentoring Experience. The Career Preparedness Systems...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

High Temperatures Bring Risk of Heat-Related Illnesses

The National Weather Services warns that temperatures in many Orange County communities are expected to reach high temperatures above 90 degrees this week, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are more sensitive to heat. Prolonged exposure to excessive temperatures may cause serious conditions like heat exhaustion or...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Celebrate National Mai Tai Day Aug. 30 at Billy’s at the Beach

Billy’s at the Beach is famous for their Mai Tai cocktails, and there’s no better day to sip that sensational drink than on National Mai Tai Day, celebrated this year on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Enjoy waterfront views at Newport Beach’s iconic Hawaiian-inspired restaurant and enjoy signature cuisine from...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

National Weather Service Issues Excessive Heat Watch for Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Planning Commission Approves Rezoning Recommendations for Camino Playhouse Property Development

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program

The City of Los Alamitos invites all Juniors or Seniors attending Los Alamitos High School to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program launching September 2022. This free program will benefit students who want to be civically engaged within their community and learn about their local government.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

