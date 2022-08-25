Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localocnews.com
Seal Beach cooling center will reopen this weekend
As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen a cooling center. The cooling center will be open Saturday, September 3rd, through Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Location: 3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach, CA. Hours of Operation: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm...
localocnews.com
Matthew Weber and Jonathan Louie Appointed to LA-based KROST Principal in Development Program
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Los Angeles-based CPA firm, KROST CPAs & Consultants, appoints Matthew Weber, CPA, MAcc, and Jonathan Louie, CPA, MST, to join KROST’s Principal in Development (PID) program In the PID program, Matthew and Jonathan will join leadership trainings to prepare for the partner path, as well as attend partner meetings to gain insight into the role. They will set individual goals that they will work on to achieve over the course of the next year or two. During this time, Matthew and Jonathan will refine their skills and develop their knowledge in their field of expertise.
localocnews.com
City of Irvine and UCI Host Hispanic Heritage Month Festival
The City of Irvine, in partnership with University of California, Irvine, will host the inaugural Fiesta Latina en Irvine at Great Park on Saturday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event honors the generations of Latin American individuals and heroes who have positively influenced and enriched our...
localocnews.com
Come and enjoy free entertainment at the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta
St. Irenaeus parishioners, Diocese of Orange parishioners, and community members who enjoy free musical entertainment are invited to come to the Fall Fiesta at St. Irenaeus Parish on September 16-17 and be entertained by a variety of different groups throughout the day and night. Fiesta Co-Chair Kyeli Roberts has arranged for the following groups to perform for each of the days. DJ Music will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. A variety of DJ Music will be played between group performances during all three days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Help the Boys and Girls Clubs make a Field of Dreams a reality for our Club youth
Please join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress in thanking the Angels Baseball Foundation as we plan our annual gala and auction. This year’s gala titled the Field of Dreams will be held at Angel Stadium on September 24th from 5:30 – 11:00 pm. This year’s gala will raise money to provide free and low-cost summer and afterschool program activities for children and teens in Anaheim, Cypress and surrounding areas. We are also committed to providing Club scholarships to children from military-affiliated families. Without the Club, many local children and teens would be home alone, unsupervised and vulnerable to dangerous influences.
localocnews.com
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fifth week of August 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fifth week of August 2022. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
localocnews.com
Anaheim’s Little Arabia District is finally recognized
The Los Angeles office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) today welcomed the Anaheim City Council’s decision to officially designate a portion of the Brookhurst corridor, from Broadway to Ball Street, in Anaheim, CA, as Little Arabia. SEE: “Little Arabia Exists”: Anaheim Officially Recognizes America’s First Arab American...
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach native serves aboard USNS Mercy
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adrianne Foggetti, from Huntington Beach, Calif., right, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Merrill, from Adrian, Mich., treat a simulated patient during a crash and salvage drill near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 29, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph...
localocnews.com
Visit Anaheim focuses on short term convention business, bookings up by 11 percent compared to 2019
Visit Anaheim, the official destination marketing organization for Anaheim, announced its 2022 confirmed bookings for the Anaheim Convention Center are up 11 percent compared to 2019. Strategically focused on booking short-term convention business to fuel local recovery, Visit Anaheim will host 90 percent of these Anaheim events from 2022–2024.
localocnews.com
AUHSD Highlights Booklet now available
The AUHSD Highlights Booklet is now available in a digital format. The flipbook provides information, including QR codes connected to videos, about the many excellent programs, projects, and events throughout the Anaheim Union High School District, including:. AUHSD + Google Certificates. Anaheim’s Innovative Mentoring Experience. The Career Preparedness Systems...
localocnews.com
Arizona man charged with robbery spree that targeted Big Lots and PetSmart stores in So. Cal.
LOS ANGELES – An Arizona man was charged today in a federal criminal complaint alleging he robbed 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona during a three-week crime spree that ended in a high-speed chase in which he fired upon federal agents and, after police rammed his car, he accidentally shot himself under his chin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
High Temperatures Bring Risk of Heat-Related Illnesses
The National Weather Services warns that temperatures in many Orange County communities are expected to reach high temperatures above 90 degrees this week, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are more sensitive to heat. Prolonged exposure to excessive temperatures may cause serious conditions like heat exhaustion or...
localocnews.com
O.C. Supervisors offer a former inmate $480K after her baby died when Deputies stopped for coffee on the way to the hospital
Sandra Quinones, a woman who has been described as homeless, suffering from PTSD and mentally ill, will get a $480,000 settlement from the County of Orange after she lost her baby while she was an Orange County jail inmate. Quinones was in jail on March 28, 2016, when she pushed...
localocnews.com
Celebrate National Mai Tai Day Aug. 30 at Billy’s at the Beach
Billy’s at the Beach is famous for their Mai Tai cocktails, and there’s no better day to sip that sensational drink than on National Mai Tai Day, celebrated this year on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Enjoy waterfront views at Newport Beach’s iconic Hawaiian-inspired restaurant and enjoy signature cuisine from...
localocnews.com
National Weather Service Issues Excessive Heat Watch for Southern California
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
The woke organizations supporting Santa Ana’s most liberal political candidates
The Republicans are no longer represented in Santa Ana – the Orange County seat. All of our elected officials are now Democrats – and now these Democrats are attacking each other as there are no longer any Republicans to contend with. The Democrats in Santa Ana have split...
localocnews.com
Planning Commission Approves Rezoning Recommendations for Camino Playhouse Property Development
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
OCVibe proposal to remake Honda Center area approved by Planning Commission
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Anaheim’s Planning Commission on Aug. 29 approved a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform the area in...
localocnews.com
City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program
The City of Los Alamitos invites all Juniors or Seniors attending Los Alamitos High School to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program launching September 2022. This free program will benefit students who want to be civically engaged within their community and learn about their local government.
Comments / 0