The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
WT flags at half-staff after alum death in recent homicide
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its flags will be at half-staff Wednesday in commemoration of an alum that died after a shooting earlier this month. According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, Shereena Ann Byington-Webster received her bachelor’s degree at West Texas A&M in 2010. Webster […]
Amarillo Man Convicted of Capital Murder for 2016 Homicide
James Michael Propsom has been convicted in the January 2016 death of Zachary Scott Cooper and sentenced to life without parole in TDCJ. On January 6, 2016 police were called out to the McDonalds at 1815 S. Grand St. at 8:33 p.m. where they found Cooper, 28, slumped over the steering wheel of his car. It was later determined that Cooper died of a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Man Jumps From 2nd Story Window To Evade Amarillo Police
Casey Taylor found out the hard way that a local bail bondswoman walks her talk. Zee of A&B Bail Bonds will bail you out of jail on the condition that you show up to court and you fulfill your bond conditions. If you don't? Zee will personally give you a ride back to the slammer--free of charge.
Body Of Award-Winning Teacher Murdered In Texas Home Found By Her 5-Year-Old Daughter
A Texas man is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body to be found by her 5-year-old daughter. Shereena Ann Webster, 36, was found dead in her Amarillo home on Athens Street on Aug. 18, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA. Her former boyfriend, Erik Mitchell Rivas, was quickly named as a suspect in the fatal shooting, prompting a multi-county search that ended with Rivas’ arrest later that day.
Suspect identified in fatal incident at I-40 and Georgia
Update: August 27, 7:30 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, officials have identified the driver involved in the fatal crash at I-40 and Georgia as Casey Curtis Howard, a 20-year-old man. Officials stated that Howard was arrested for Accident Involving Injury/Death and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. Officials also […]
Amarillo woman witnesses fiery crash between U-Haul, big rig that killed 2 people
CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — An Amarillo woman witnesses a fiery crash between a U-Haul and big rig that killed two people. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in Cimarron County, Oklahoma, just north of Boise City. Crystal Sallee said she was headed south on US 287 when...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post, Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect for a burglary that occurred in the 1200 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. on Thursday, August 18th. Officials stated that the suspect forced entry through the roof to gain access inside. The suspect […]
5-year-old finds body and calls grandmother for help
AMARILLO, TX– — Police in Texas are reporting that a 5-year-old found the body of her mother and contacted her grandmother for help. The incident occurred last Wednesday at a home on 7200 Athens Street. Police say the victim’s mother contacted them after her granddaughter called her to...
Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
APD: Man breaks in through pawn shop roof, steals 'large amount' of electronics, jewelry
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man they said broke into a pawn shop, through the roof, and stole a "large amount" of electronics and jewelry. The burglary at EZ Pawn, located at 1202 Amarillo Blvd, was discovered Thursday morning. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the...
Tires popped on multiple vehicles by metal jutting from road near I-27, I-40 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Crews are out near Amarillo's downtown interchange after a piece of metal near a road seam caused multiple flat tires along the way. The Texas Department of Transportation said a piece of the southbound lanes of I-27 out of downtown Amarillo near 15th would be closed due to an "exposed bridge joint."
Amarillo Man Arrested After Stash House Bust
Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after finding 992 thousand dollars worth of drugs at a stash house. Alex “Crow” Halissi Bell was arrested after police received information on a possible stash house at North Mirror and South Virginia and during the investigation they learned the place was controlled by Bell.
1 man indicted after allegedly bringing gun to Amarillo ISD school
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year-old man has officially been indicted in Potter County after allegedly bringing a firearm on the premises of an elementary school in the Amarillo Independent School District, according to documents filed earlier this month. According to the documents, filed Aug. 11 in Potter County District Court, 18-year-old Cutter Dane Qualls […]
1 man dead after morning shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that one person is dead after a shooting that took place Friday Morning. According to APD, at 7:55 a.m. on August 12, officers found the body of Miguel Sapien Gutierrez, 58, dead at the 2400 block of northwest 15th Ave. A second man was taken to the […]
