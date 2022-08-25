ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Man Convicted of Capital Murder for 2016 Homicide

James Michael Propsom has been convicted in the January 2016 death of Zachary Scott Cooper and sentenced to life without parole in TDCJ. On January 6, 2016 police were called out to the McDonalds at 1815 S. Grand St. at 8:33 p.m. where they found Cooper, 28, slumped over the steering wheel of his car. It was later determined that Cooper died of a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
AMARILLO, TX
Pampa, TX
Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo

Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
Body Of Award-Winning Teacher Murdered In Texas Home Found By Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

A Texas man is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body to be found by her 5-year-old daughter. Shereena Ann Webster, 36, was found dead in her Amarillo home on Athens Street on Aug. 18, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA. Her former boyfriend, Erik Mitchell Rivas, was quickly named as a suspect in the fatal shooting, prompting a multi-county search that ended with Rivas’ arrest later that day.
850wftl.com

5-year-old finds body and calls grandmother for help

AMARILLO, TX– — Police in Texas are reporting that a 5-year-old found the body of her mother and contacted her grandmother for help. The incident occurred last Wednesday at a home on 7200 Athens Street. Police say the victim’s mother contacted them after her granddaughter called her to...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo

I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Man Arrested After Stash House Bust

Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after finding 992 thousand dollars worth of drugs at a stash house. Alex “Crow” Halissi Bell was arrested after police received information on a possible stash house at North Mirror and South Virginia and during the investigation they learned the place was controlled by Bell.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 man indicted after allegedly bringing gun to Amarillo ISD school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year-old man has officially been indicted in Potter County after allegedly bringing a firearm on the premises of an elementary school in the Amarillo Independent School District, according to documents filed earlier this month. According to the documents, filed Aug. 11 in Potter County District Court, 18-year-old Cutter Dane Qualls […]
