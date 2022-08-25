Read full article on original website
Related
WT flags at half-staff after alum death in recent homicide
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its flags will be at half-staff Wednesday in commemoration of an alum that died after a shooting earlier this month. According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, Shereena Ann Byington-Webster received her bachelor’s degree at West Texas A&M in 2010. Webster […]
Woman Demolishes 72oz Steak Challenge In Amarillo, Texas
I stumbled upon this video on YouTube yesterday, and I had to share it with you, mainly because I was in awe of how much food this tiny woman could put down. I've seen many men on YouTube fail miserably at this specific challenge. A competitive eater who goes by...
Man Jumps From 2nd Story Window To Evade Amarillo Police
Casey Taylor found out the hard way that a local bail bondswoman walks her talk. Zee of A&B Bail Bonds will bail you out of jail on the condition that you show up to court and you fulfill your bond conditions. If you don't? Zee will personally give you a ride back to the slammer--free of charge.
Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo
Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead after Wednesday Gray County wreck
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has died after a Wednesday morning single-vehicle wreck outside of Pampa reports the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said on Wednesday, at around 5 a.m., a vehicle was going east on US 60 in a construction zone when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over […]
abc7amarillo.com
Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo woman witnesses fiery crash between U-Haul, big rig that killed 2 people
CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — An Amarillo woman witnesses a fiery crash between a U-Haul and big rig that killed two people. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in Cimarron County, Oklahoma, just north of Boise City. Crystal Sallee said she was headed south on US 287 when...
Suspect identified in fatal incident at I-40 and Georgia
Update: August 27, 7:30 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, officials have identified the driver involved in the fatal crash at I-40 and Georgia as Casey Curtis Howard, a 20-year-old man. Officials stated that Howard was arrested for Accident Involving Injury/Death and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. Officials also […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Body Of Award-Winning Teacher Murdered In Texas Home Found By Her 5-Year-Old Daughter
A Texas man is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body to be found by her 5-year-old daughter. Shereena Ann Webster, 36, was found dead in her Amarillo home on Athens Street on Aug. 18, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA. Her former boyfriend, Erik Mitchell Rivas, was quickly named as a suspect in the fatal shooting, prompting a multi-county search that ended with Rivas’ arrest later that day.
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
850wftl.com
5-year-old finds body and calls grandmother for help
AMARILLO, TX– — Police in Texas are reporting that a 5-year-old found the body of her mother and contacted her grandmother for help. The incident occurred last Wednesday at a home on 7200 Athens Street. Police say the victim’s mother contacted them after her granddaughter called her to...
Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for possession of identifying information
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. According to the release, 37-year-old, Geoffrey Schmidt is wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Scmidt is around 5′11″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has...
This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo
I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Early Morning Fire Burns Sixth Street Business
An early morning fire burned Texas Ivy Antiques, a shop on Amarillo’s historic sixth street. According to a Facebook post by Texas Ivy Antiques director Dora Meroney, nobody was hurt in the fire as nobody was in the building when the fire occurred. Meroney also noted in her post that the fire was “not a total loss” and that they are planning to reopen once they can get a room in the shop up and running.
abc7amarillo.com
Tires popped on multiple vehicles by metal jutting from road near I-27, I-40 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Crews are out near Amarillo's downtown interchange after a piece of metal near a road seam caused multiple flat tires along the way. The Texas Department of Transportation said a piece of the southbound lanes of I-27 out of downtown Amarillo near 15th would be closed due to an "exposed bridge joint."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc7amarillo.com
APD: Man breaks in through pawn shop roof, steals 'large amount' of electronics, jewelry
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man they said broke into a pawn shop, through the roof, and stole a "large amount" of electronics and jewelry. The burglary at EZ Pawn, located at 1202 Amarillo Blvd, was discovered Thursday morning. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify two men involved in a burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify two men involved in a burglary. According to the release, on June 28, Amarillo police officers were called to a storage unit in the 6700 block of Wolflin Ave on a burglary. Reports say that video was later found...
1 man dead after morning shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that one person is dead after a shooting that took place Friday Morning. According to APD, at 7:55 a.m. on August 12, officers found the body of Miguel Sapien Gutierrez, 58, dead at the 2400 block of northwest 15th Ave. A second man was taken to the […]
Comments / 0