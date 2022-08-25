An early morning fire burned Texas Ivy Antiques, a shop on Amarillo’s historic sixth street. According to a Facebook post by Texas Ivy Antiques director Dora Meroney, nobody was hurt in the fire as nobody was in the building when the fire occurred. Meroney also noted in her post that the fire was “not a total loss” and that they are planning to reopen once they can get a room in the shop up and running.

