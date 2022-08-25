ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Park, FL

WSVN-TV

Hit-and-run incident turns deadly in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fender bender incident turned fatal seconds after a man stepped out of his car. The victim was runned down by a driver who struck his car. Initially, the victim was able to walk away from the crash after being hit by another car, but, according to deputies, the victim succumbed to his injuries in July.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Pembroke Park, FL
Florida Government
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash

No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered to police Tuesday morning to face criminal charges amid a lengthy corruption investigation. Martinez was seen walking in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 9:15 a.m. before he was booked into the facility. He's charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, jail records showed. His bond was set at $12,500. Martinez appeared in bond court later Tuesday where it was revealed he had already posted bond. He was released from jail a short time later. At a news conference Tuesday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Inspector General Felix Jimenez outlined the charges against Martinez. The statement said Martinez has been under investigation for five years, though officials said it hadn't been that long.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Man electrocuted while working in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been injured after facing a dangerous situation while on the job. On Monday, the man was doing electrical work when he got shocked. He was working in the attic space of an LA Fitness in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters found him conscious and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
#Rv Park#Broward Commission
WSVN-TV

Police pursue vehicle in Broward County; four suspects on the run

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Boyton Beach Police were in pursuit of a blue Alfa Romeo that was suspected of being involved in a felony. The incident happened Monday with a Boyton Beach detective following the vehicle in an unmarked car going westbound on Pembroke Road. 7Skyforce captured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Sheridan Street drawbridge opening pushed back to October

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The reopening of a heavily traveled bridge has been pushed back to October. Officials have been working on the Sheridan Street drawbridge over the Intracoastal in Hollywood since January. The Department of Transportation said supply chain issues and bad weather have caused delays. Among the improvements:
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park

A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
WEST PARK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT

VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Section 8 Voucher Terminated

She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD

UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

