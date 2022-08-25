Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Deputies still searching for suspects connected to crimes throughout South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are still looking for answers after a car chase in Fort Lauderdale. They detained six people but later released them after not having “probable cause.”. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were among several law enforcement agencies that chased after a blue Alfa Romeo, Monday...
WSVN-TV
Hit-and-run incident turns deadly in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fender bender incident turned fatal seconds after a man stepped out of his car. The victim was runned down by a driver who struck his car. Initially, the victim was able to walk away from the crash after being hit by another car, but, according to deputies, the victim succumbed to his injuries in July.
Deputy arrested for stealing $1,500 from purse while working at airport
A South Florida deputy who worked off-duty at an airport was arrested after allegedly stealing money from a lost purse.
floridapolitics.com
Parents of man killed in Miami-Dade bus crash await Legislature OK for balance of $1.25M settlement
Without action by state lawmakers, the most his family can get is $300K. Thirty-three-year-old Jason Sanchez was traveling by motorcycle northbound on Southwest 107th Avenue in West Miami-Dade on May 13, 2019, when the driver of a county-owned Metrobus improperly advanced into an intersection and caused a crash that killed him.
WSVN-TV
Fender bender turns fatal near Fort Lauderdale after driver runs over man exiting car
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man died nearly a month after being the victim of a hit-and-run and now police are searching for the driver responsible. Surveillance video from the June 30 incident, at Northwest 25th Avenue in Franklin Park Drive, showed the hit-and-run driver in what is believed to be a Chevy Malibu.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash
No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered to police Tuesday morning to face criminal charges amid a lengthy corruption investigation. Martinez was seen walking in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 9:15 a.m. before he was booked into the facility. He's charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, jail records showed. His bond was set at $12,500. Martinez appeared in bond court later Tuesday where it was revealed he had already posted bond. He was released from jail a short time later. At a news conference Tuesday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Inspector General Felix Jimenez outlined the charges against Martinez. The statement said Martinez has been under investigation for five years, though officials said it hadn't been that long.
WSVN-TV
Santa’s Enchanted Forest moves to new location in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Looks like the Christmas magic will be moving to a new location this holiday season. Santa’s Enchanted Forest will be headed to Northwest Miami-Dade. The park filled with festive lights, carnival rides, fun and food will be on Northwest 87th Avenue and 74th Street.
WSVN-TV
Man electrocuted while working in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been injured after facing a dangerous situation while on the job. On Monday, the man was doing electrical work when he got shocked. He was working in the attic space of an LA Fitness in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters found him conscious and...
WSVN-TV
Lotus House receives $200,000 from City of Miami in effort to combat homelessness
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is offering some help for the homeless with a donation they hope will go a long way. The Lotus House in Overtown is one of several Miami agencies that will receive federal COVID-19 dollars that is earmarked by the city commission in an effort to fight homelessness.
WSVN-TV
Police pursue vehicle in Broward County; four suspects on the run
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Boyton Beach Police were in pursuit of a blue Alfa Romeo that was suspected of being involved in a felony. The incident happened Monday with a Boyton Beach detective following the vehicle in an unmarked car going westbound on Pembroke Road. 7Skyforce captured...
Click10.com
Suspect in custody over fake bomb threat at Miami-Dade public defender’s office
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a 21-year-old man of calling in a fake bomb threat at the Miami-Dade public defender’s office, located at 1320 NW 14th St. According to MDPD, Matthew Sanjurjo made the call at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, advising that there were four bombs...
WSVN-TV
Sheridan Street drawbridge opening pushed back to October
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The reopening of a heavily traveled bridge has been pushed back to October. Officials have been working on the Sheridan Street drawbridge over the Intracoastal in Hollywood since January. The Department of Transportation said supply chain issues and bad weather have caused delays. Among the improvements:
NBC Miami
Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park
A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT
VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Nephew of slain elderly man opens up about uncle’s relationship with accused murderer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Aug. 19, Keith Rush, 56, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside, according to Fort Lauderdale police. Police identified the victim as Howard Perkins,...
WSVN-TV
Section 8 Voucher Terminated
She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
Click10.com
‘I try to keep up’: Grandmother of teen accused of stealing car, crashing into building speaks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The grandmother of a 17-year-old accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a Fort Lauderdale apartment building Monday spoke to Local 10 News a day following the incident. Authorities said the suspect, identified Tuesday as Jeremy Belser, was inside a BMW that had...
CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD
UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
4 suspects in custody after police search Lauderhill condo following chase and bailout
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have six people in custody after a chase and bailout led them to set up a perimeter around a condo in Lauderhill. Four people were detained by police, Monday afternoon, including five males and one female. It is not clear whether these were the suspects...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Visit us on the web and follow us on social media...
