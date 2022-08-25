ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Fulton County probe of Trump election overturn efforts

By Kyle Cheney
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYEIs_0hVUKdOM00

The Atlanta-area grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election is demanding testimony from Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, about his involvement in the effort.

Filings in the case show Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney overseeing the investigation, ordered Meadows to appear for a Sept. 27 interview. She’s also seeking Sept. 22 appearances from two other figures associated with Trump: attorney Sidney Powell and cyber researcher James Waldron.

Meadows was an active participant in Trump’s effort to press state officials in Georgia to help “find” enough votes to put Trump ahead of Joe Biden in the state. Meadows traveled to Georgia for an unannounced visit during recount efforts there, and he joined Trump on a phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where Trump pressed the state officials to help reverse the outcome.

“[T]he Special Purpose Grand Jury’s investigation has revealed that the Witness was involved in setting up the call,” the DA indicated in the filing.

The DA’s decision to seek Meadows’ testimony shows the investigation has reached Trump’s door. Already the grand jury has sought testimony from the attorneys and congressional allies who supported and helped devise Trump’s strategy to subvert the election. It’s one of several expansive criminal probes that have become an acute threat to Trump, including the unfolding investigation of highly classified information housed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and the federal grand jury probe of Trump allies’ efforts to disrupt the transfer of power.

Several of those allies, including attorney Kenneth Chesebro and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), are fighting subpoenas to testify to the grand jury. An attorney for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp argued Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court to quash a subpoena for his testimony.

Trump ally Rudy Giuliani appeared last week for a closed-door interview. It’s unclear whether he asserted any privileges. He was recently informed that he has become a target of Willis’ investigation. Sixteen Republican Party leaders and activists who signed certificates falsely claiming to be presidential electors from Georgia are also targets of the probe.

Others who have been subpoenaed to appear include Trump attorneys John Eastman and Cleta Mitchell, as well as Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.).

Powell helped lead a team of outside lawyers to mount challenges to the election results in various states, and she helped drive false claims about foreign interference and vote-flipping. Waldron was an ally in that effort. Both have been figures of interest to the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

“[Powell] possesses unique knowledge concerning relevant communications between [herself], former President Donald Trump, the Trump Campaign, and other known and unknown individuals involved in the multi-state, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere,” Willis wrote in the filing seeking Powell’s testimony.

Comments / 523

delash
5d ago

Politicians, like this and some congress men and women, who use their priviledge to become criminals MUST NEVER BE ALLOWED TO REST. They must be haunted and chased from every corner of America, by Law, until they are seen to pay the price. LIES and DECEIT fuelled by ARROGANCE, by small or big criminal must be seen to suffer same consequences. For anyone to tout Executive priviledge or Congressional power and protection to destabilize another person's State or nation, is tantamount to LEGALISED POLITICAL THUGGERY in any nation. A step to Dictatorship and fascism. Something is UNJUST ABOUT SUCH LAWS, unless if the villain misrepresent the law to escape consequences. In that case, the law must be smarter to shame them!!!

Reply
19
Jamie Kelly
5d ago

LOVE IT! Mark Meadows will roll on everyone to save himself. He cried almost daily while at the White House, like real crying because it was so chaotic and cutthroat. A den of vipers. Go tell the truth, Mark. It’s time to come clean and clear your conscience.

Reply(361)
66
Kathryn Crane
5d ago

These guys need to just come clean..It won't help that they all have blood on their hands but- it would certainly help relieve their conscious some that they finally did the right thing. You can't hide from justice.

Reply(4)
76
Related
Mother Jones

Georgia Federal Judge Blocks Lindsey Graham’s Legal Maneuvering to Avoid Subpoena

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Federal Judge Leigh Martin May from Georgia rejected a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham to delay his testimony before a grand jury investigating former President Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 elections in the state. Graham is scheduled to testify next week. “Under the circumstances, further delay of Senator Graham’s testimony would greatly compound the overall delay in carrying out the grand jury’s investigation,” the Obama-appointed judge wrote in a ruling. “Further delay thus poses a significant risk of overall hindrance to the grand jury’s investigation, and the Court therefore finds that granting a stay would almost certainly result in material injury to the grand jury and its investigation.” Sen. Graham’s legal team had appealed an earlier ruling by Judge May ordering him to testify and asked her to stay the order pending the appeal, but she found that granting the request would not serve the public interest.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Elections
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cleta Mitchell
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Classified Information#Politics Local#State
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation

In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
POTUS
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
253K+
Followers
15K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy