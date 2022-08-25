Lil Tjay to Release New Single ‘Beat the Odds’ Two Months After Being Shot in Attempted Robbery

After surviving seven gun shots in an attempted robbery back in June , Lil Tjay is releasing a new single and video on Friday called “Beat the Odds” to tell his side of the story.

On Thursday morning, the rapper posted the cover art for the upcoming single on Instagram, which shows him rapping on a mic while sitting up in a hospital bed. He also posted a video teaser for the single which included news reports of the robbery, scenes of police cars and visuals of Tjay on stage. See the trailer below.

In late June, Tjay and one other person were shot during an attempted armed robbery near Edgewater, New Jersey . A few hours after the shooting, it was announced by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office that Muhomed Konate was detained and charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and other unlawful weapons charges.

Shortly after Tjay started his recovery process, a billboard in the Bronx advertised the return of the rapper with a sign that simply read “I’m back.”

On Wednesday, Tjay uploaded a short video update to his Instagram thanking fans for their support and love and also confirming that he had survived “seven shots — it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason, and new music coming soon. We gonna come back stronger than ever. Love y’all.”

Tjay was amongst the first slate of Soundcloud artists that emerged during 2016. He rose to prominence in 2018 with his song “Resume,” and signed to Columbia Records later that year. In 2019, he released his debut studio album, “True 2 Myself,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.