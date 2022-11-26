ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Peloton Bike Gets a Rare $300 Discount for Black Friday Weekend

By John Lonsdale
 3 days ago

Your spin class dreams have finally come true: It’s about to get a lot easier to hop on a Peloton at home. Over the summer, the well-known fitness company announced it would sell its popular Original Peloton indoor exercise bike and some of its accessories for the first time on Amazon .

And now the beloved exercise bike is on sale at a steep discount for $300 off its retail price, as part of Amazon’s Black Friday weekend sale .

One of the best Black Friday fitness deals to take advantage of, buying the Peloton on Amazon gets you a rare discount on the best-selling home spin bike.

Buy: Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22 $1,145.00

Even though it’s regularly $1,445, you can score the Original Peloton Bike for a 21% discount this Black Friday weekend on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $1,145 at the time of this writing.

It’s a big deal for Prime members, since anyone who wanted a bike could previously only order it through Peloton’s site (and wait months for it to arrive) or order a Peloton alternative instead. Prime members can also get the bike delivered within days thanks to Amazon’s quick shipping. And even though it hasn’t even been on Amazon for long, the Original Peloton has already become a No. 1 new release in its category on the shop.

A high-tech indoor stationary bike, Original Peloton has all the essential features you need to clip in and up your cardio workouts, including a 22-inch HD touchscreen to stream over 25,000 on-demand or live classes with a Peloton All-Access membership, sold separately for $44 per month. The bike itself comes with a compact frame that can easily fit in a bedroom or home gym at 4×2 feet. It also comes with a resistance knob that you can manually adjust during your class, plus an adjustable seat and even 16-watt speakers and Bluetooth connectivity so you can listen to tunes as you spin.

Of course, you can’t really cycle without some important accessories, and you can also order Peloton gear like cycling shoes and apparel through Amazon now, too. That includes compatible bike cleats , bike mats , weights , and fast-drying tanks to boot.

The fitness brand also now offers its Peloton Guide device on Amazon (also now on sale for Black Friday for $50 off). Similar to, say, the Tempo Move or a fitness mirror, the Guide is a connected gadget that comes with a camera to track things like your form while you stream a Peloton workout on your TV.

Buy: Peloton Guide | Strength Training Device with Built-In Camera Technology, Movement Tracker, and Handheld Remote with Voice Activation $245.00

Peloton’s availability on Amazon comes after an unpredictable time for the fitness company. Peloton made headlines back in December 2021 as a surprise placement in the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That ‘s premiere episode on HBO Max — and for fans of the series, not in the best way either. ( Spoiler: Peloton’s stock prices dropped after character Mr. Big has a heart attack and dies following a grueling Peloton workout in his and Carrie’s home.)

You can order the Original Peloton for yourself right now for $1,145 with your Prime membership now on Amazon. (If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial right now.) And though it comes with instructions on how to set up your bike, you can also choose to have experts deliver and assemble your new stationary bike for you for free.

